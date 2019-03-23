IPL 2019: Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Why Delhi Capitals will win the match

Mumbai Indians are all set to play Delhi Capitals in the third match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. As both the sides would be looking to start the campaign with a win, the match is expected to provide cricket enthusiasts with an intense encounter between the two teams.

After lifting the trophy in 2017, Mumbai Indians did not perfrom to their potential in IPL 2018. The Rohit Sharma led side was eliminated in the group stages as they finished fifth in the points table with 6 wins in 14 matches. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have been one of the underperforming teams of the tournament thus far.

Currently led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals have not made it to the playoffs for six straight season after topping the points table in 2012. Post IPL 2012, they have made several changes to their squad. However, owing to inconsistent performances in all the three departments, they have not been able to put praiseworthy performances as a team in all these years.

The new looking Delhi Capitals expects turnaround

Ahead of this year's IPL, the team owners decided to overhaul team's name and jersey. They renamed it from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals while also introduced the new uniform for the side.

Shreyas Iyer is all set to continue as the captain of the team. Meanwhile, having brought in experienced campaigners like Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and having young prodigies in Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw within their ranks, Capitals could well make a mark this season.

DC holds upper hand against Mumbai Indians

The Iyer-led Delhi Capitals side looks quite balanced. On the other hand, MI might not be able to field their best XI because of the absence of Lasith Malinga and Adam Milne. However, there is no denying the fact that the Men in Blue are a tough side to beat, especially at their homeground.

The freshness in the dugout and experience-youth combo of Delhi surely gives them an upper hand. Additionally, the likes of in-form Vijay Shankar makes the case even stronger for Capitals as they take field on Sunday at Wankhede.

