IPL 2019, Match 33, KKR vs RCB: 3 things to look forward to in today's clash

Every IPL encounter from mid-season is expected to be spicy and more so when two teams, who have lost their previous game, come for a face-off.

KKR clearly have had the wood on RCB since the 2017 edition and would be eyeing for a victory after 3 consecutive defeats when they welcome the Bangalore-based franchise to the Eden Gardens tonight.

RCB’s campaign would have been a tad better had they polished off a few close games well. They cannot afford to let even one more game slip to at least harbour any outside chances of making it to the playoffs.

Will it be an AB de Villiers-Virat Kohli show, with supporting roles from Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis? Or, will it be Dinesh Karthik coming to the party after getting selected in India's World Cup squad?

Here are the 3 things to excitedly look forward to in today’s game:

#3 Tactics of RCB bowlers against KKR’s dynamic opening duo

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have very fond memories against RCB. They would be eager to set a great platform for the likes of Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and company to either set up a big score or make short work of the run chase.

It will be interesting to watch out for Bangalore think tank’s strategy and bowling choices against the destructive pair, who enjoy the ball coming onto the bat.

#2 Steyn’s union with AB and Kohli

Dale Steyn’s tryst with injuries in the past two years and an inspired return to international cricket is well documented. He is also part of South Africa’s World Cup squad, and the IPL might be the perfect platform for him to get into the groove. And what better than re-linking with his first IPL franchise RCB and his former IPL teammate in Virat Kohli!

Fans would relish the prospect of Steyn and AB playing for the same IPL franchise

Advertisement

He once said that he dreads only two games in a calendar year - the two matches against RCB in the IPL where he has to bowl at his best mate AB de Villiers. But it will be fascinating to see Kohli, AB and Steyn in same colors under the guidance of Gary Kirsten, plotting the downfall of the opponents and mark the revival of RCB’s fortunes.

#1 Russell mania (If he plays)

Russell’s incredible hitting has to be the highlight of this year’s IPL and he has stepped up to virtually every challenge and scenario thrown at him. Coming in to bat with an asking rate of 16 in the last 4 overs, he was the difference between the previous meeting between KKR and RCB.

However, he has been struggling with a left wrist injury and to make matters worse, he was hit on his left shoulder during practice.

Not only KKR’s fraternity but also every cricket fan would be hoping that he steps onto the field against RCB. His bowling prowess is not to be forgotten in the midst of his batting carnage.