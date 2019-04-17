IPL 2019: Match 34, DC vs MI - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are set to face each other at Kotla on Thursday.

In a bid to march ahead, two equally positioned teams; Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will go head-to-head in the 34th fixture of IPL 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 18.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other in 23 IPL games and the Delhi boys marginally edge out their opponents by having claimed the honours in 12 games.

Head to Head at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium: This will be Mumbai Indians tenth visit at the Kotla. But the visitors have tasted little success at this venue with just three wins in their previous nine encounters.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on March 24, batting first, Delhi rode on Rishabh Pant's aggressive 78 to post 213/6 in 20 overs and then bundled the Mumbaikars for 176 to ensure a comfortable 37 run win.

Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

With three back to back wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore (4 wickets), Kolkata Knight Riders (7 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (39 Runs), the Capitals now reach their hometown to extend their dominance on the points table.

Batting

Key Batsmen : Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer (45 runs from 40 balls) and Colin Munro (40 runs from 24 balls) played a key role in Delhi's stunning win over SRH. The former is also their leading run scorer with 266 runs so far and is followed by the experienced Shikhar Dhawan with 256 runs, these three along with Prithvi Shaw are likely to trouble the Mumbaikars. Meanwhile, the opponents will also be watchful against the Rishabh Pant, due to his explosive innings in the earlier face-off.

Bowling

Key Bowlers : Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, and Keemo Paul

Kagiso Rabada consistency has been the key for Delhi's success in this season. The South African currently leads the season's Purple Cap charts with 17 wickets and is expected to rattle the MI batters in the next game. While he has been well supported by the duo of Chris Morris (11 wickets in 6 outings) and Keemo Paul (6 wickets in 4 outings), and these will be crucial in the powerplay overs.

Expected Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

MI overcame the Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in their last match to register their fifth win of the season and will now aim to end their three match losing streak against the Delhi Capitals.

Batting

Key Batsmen : Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Hardik Pandya

Quinton de Kock (278 runs) is the most consistent performer for the Mumbai and is likely to post another strong contribution against the Capitals. While, Rohit Sharma (193 runs), Hardik Pandya (186 runs), Kieron Pollard (185 runs) and Surya Kumar (183 runs), all are playing their respective roles quite efficiently, and the franchise will need them to come out with their best on Thursday.

Bowling

Key Bowlers : Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya

The return of Lasith Malinga was a big boost for the Mumbai, and the Sri Lankan legend made an instant impact on his return with match-winning figures of 4-31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and he will be eager to replicate it against the Capitals. While challenging spells from Jasprit Bumrah (8 wickets) and Hardik Pandya (7 wickets) will also make Capitals sweat for their runs.

Expected Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, and Jasprit Bumrah