×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 34, DC vs MI - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
46   //    17 Apr 2019, 22:35 IST

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are set to face each other at Kotla on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are set to face each other at Kotla on Thursday.

In a bid to march ahead, two equally positioned teams; Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will go head-to-head in the 34th fixture of IPL 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 18.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other in 23 IPL games and the Delhi boys marginally edge out their opponents by having claimed the honours in 12 games.

Head to Head at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium: This will be Mumbai Indians tenth visit at the Kotla. But the visitors have tasted little success at this venue with just three wins in their previous nine encounters.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on March 24, batting first, Delhi rode on Rishabh Pant's aggressive 78 to post 213/6 in 20 overs and then bundled the Mumbaikars for 176 to ensure a comfortable 37 run win.

Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

With three back to back wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore (4 wickets), Kolkata Knight Riders (7 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (39 Runs), the Capitals now reach their hometown to extend their dominance on the points table.

Batting

Key Batsmen : Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer (45 runs from 40 balls) and Colin Munro (40 runs from 24 balls) played a key role in Delhi's stunning win over SRH. The former is also their leading run scorer with 266 runs so far and is followed by the experienced Shikhar Dhawan with 256 runs, these three along with Prithvi Shaw are likely to trouble the Mumbaikars. Meanwhile, the opponents will also be watchful against the Rishabh Pant, due to his explosive innings in the earlier face-off.

Bowling

Key Bowlers : Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, and Keemo Paul

Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada consistency has been the key for Delhi's success in this season. The South African currently leads the season's Purple Cap charts with 17 wickets and is expected to rattle the MI batters in the next game. While he has been well supported by the duo of Chris Morris (11 wickets in 6 outings) and Keemo Paul (6 wickets in 4 outings), and these will be crucial in the powerplay overs.

Expected Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

MI overcame the Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in their last match to register their fifth win of the season and will now aim to end their three match losing streak against the Delhi Capitals.

Batting

Key Batsmen : Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Hardik Pandya

Quinton de Kock (278 runs) is the most consistent performer for the Mumbai and is likely to post another strong contribution against the Capitals. While, Rohit Sharma (193 runs), Hardik Pandya (186 runs), Kieron Pollard (185 runs) and Surya Kumar (183 runs), all are playing their respective roles quite efficiently, and the franchise will need them to come out with their best on Thursday.

Bowling

Key Bowlers : Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya

The return of Lasith Malinga was a big boost for the Mumbai, and the Sri Lankan legend made an instant impact on his return with match-winning figures of 4-31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and he will be eager to replicate it against the Capitals. While challenging spells from Jasprit Bumrah (8 wickets) and Hardik Pandya (7 wickets) will also make Capitals sweat for their runs.

Expected Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, and Jasprit Bumrah

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Mumbai Indians Lasith Malinga Kagiso Rabada MI vs DC MI vs DC Head to Head
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Match 34, DC vs MI - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC: Probable playing XI and key players 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 34, DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Head to Head Records, Injury updates, Pitch report & Weather forecast - April 18th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking ahead at the MI vs DC encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Who said what? 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3 | MI vs DC | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Flashback: MI vs DD
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 83/2 (9.3 ov)
LIVE
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 50 runs to won from 10.3 overs
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us