IPL 2019, Match 44, CSK vs MI: Why Mumbai Indians will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 25 Apr 2019, 18:34 IST

Mumbai Indians team after the game against KXIP (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

For the first time in many years, Mumbai Indians have got off to a good start to their IPL campaign. Famously known as slow starters, the Mumbai-based franchise have won six out of their 10 matches this year and are just a few steps away from qualifying for the playoffs.

Their big-hitters have been in tremendous form in IPL 2019, but they will face a stern test next when they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Friday. Mumbai are one of the only three teams who have defeated Chennai this year but that match had taken place on a belter of a wicket at the Wankhede Stadium.

The conditions at the Chepauk were spin-friendly in the initial games but as we saw in the game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad this Tuesday, the pitch is now very good to bat on and both teams went past 190.

This could prove to be a blessing for the Mumbai Indians as the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav might have struggled against the CSK's spinners, who are in top form, if the pitch was still spin-friendly.

Also, Mumbai Indians' spinners have not performed up to the mark this year, hence a sporting wicket will help MI.

One can back the underperforming Rohit Sharma to come to the party at the Chepauk just like Manish Pandey of SRH. If the skipper plays a big innings at the top, then MI have the finishers in Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who can take the team's total sky high.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar have been in fine form this year and even Lasith Malinga will love to be amongst the wickets against Chennai.

Though Chennai's batsmen returned to form against SRH, they will face a completely different bowling attack versus Mumbai. So, the chances that Shane Watson and Suresh Raina will fire once again are not given and hence, expect MI to take the crucial 2 points from this match and hand CSK their first home defeat of the season.