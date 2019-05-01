IPL 2019, Match 50, CSK VS DC: 5 things to expect from the game

CSK vs DC(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, two teams who have already secured playoff spots, will compete in Match 50 of the IPL 2019 at the MA Chidhambram Stadium, Chennai tonight. This will be the final home game of the seaosn for the Men in Yellow.

While the Super Kings have lost some momentum after suffering three losses in their last four games, their wins in the initial phase of the tournament means there are no reasons to panic. Chennai will look to return to winning ways when they take on a formidable Delhi side.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have progressed to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Table-toppers currently, they’ve won six of their last seven matches, including all four on the road. They will look to continue their good work and finish at the top of the points table.

Here are five things that we can expect from tonight's encounter.

#5 Will Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu come good for CSK?

Suresh Raina has been in best of forms this season(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

CSK may have qualified for the playoffs without any fuss, but that doesn't mean they don't have any problems.Thier batting has been letting them down in the games that they have lost so far and their over-reliance on MS Dhoni cannot be overlooked.

Ambati Rayudu has one of the worst strike rates (89) for a player who has scored over 200 runs in this edition of the IPL. It is very low at this format of the game.

While the strike rate of Suresh Raina may be good, he has not been himself this season with the bat and also in the field. CSK will hope that there is a change in fortune for the duo tonight.

