IPL 2019 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP: KKR probable playing XI

Fambeat
ANALYST
Preview
26 Mar 2019, 12:33 IST

Can Andre Russell deliver the goods again for KKR?
Can Andre Russell deliver the goods again for KKR?

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Kings XI Punjab in the sixth match of the IPL this season. KKR won their first match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team would be high on confidence after beating a team like SRH from a position no one gave them a chance.

KKR would want to build on the momentum by winning the match against KXIP. The match is at the same venue, Eden Gardens, so we don't expect many changes in the playing XI but there can be minor tweaks here and there. So let us take a look at the KKR's probable playing XI for their second match of the campaign.

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker in the history of Kolkata Knight Riders with 112 wickets to his name. He didn't open the innings in the last match but might open against KXIP.

Chris Lynn was fantastic last season but failed in the first match of this season. KKR would hope that he returns to form in the second match.

Nitish Rana opened the innings in the first match as team management opted for solidity against the strong bowling attack of SRH. It would be interesting to see where he bats against KXIP.

Robin Uthappa has been very consistent in the IPL in the last few years. He provides solidity to the batting line up full of flamboyance.

Dinesh Karthik is the calm head who can hold the KKR batting together. The KKR captain can change his game according to the situation which makes him an asset to the team.

Andre Russell is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the format. The KKR superstar can take the game away from the opposition in the death overs. He was brilliant against SRH as he scored 49 runs off just 19 balls to win the match for KKR.

Shubman Gill provided great support to Andre Russell from the other end in the first match. He rotated the strike well and hit two sixes as KKR closed out the chase.

Piyush Chawla was good in the first match as he conceded runs at an economy rate of less than 8. Considering the fact that both teams scored more than 180 in the first match, this was a fantastic economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav only bowled two overs in the first match against SRH as the pitch didn't have much help for him in the first match. He would be hoping to make a bigger impact against KXIP.

Prasidh Krishna failed to pick any wicket in the first match but his economy rate was good against SRH.

Lockie Ferguson disappointed against SRH as he did not pick any wickets. KKR would be expecting much more from their overseas professional in the second match vs KXIP.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI – 1) Sunil Narine 2) Chris Lynn 3) Nitish Rana 4) Robin Uthappa 5) Dinesh Karthik (c & wk) 6) Andre Russell 7) Shubman Gill 8) Piyush Chawla 9) Kuldeep Yadav 10) Prasidh Krishna 11) Lockie Ferguson

