IPL 2019: Match 7, RCB vs MI - Three predicted changes for today’s big game

Both the captains would be looking to make some changes.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be taking on the Mumbai Indians in one of the most anticipated clashes of IPL 2019. These two teams have produced many thrillers over the years. Both the teams lost their first encounters and would be looking to get back on track.

While RCB were thrashed by the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match, Mumbai Indians were humbled by the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium. Although Mumbai are perennial slow starters, a one-sided loss for RCB in the first match against CSK might have rung the alarm bells.

Both the teams would be looking to plug the loopholes that cost them the game. The Chinnaswamy track played fine in the T20 match between India and Australia and is expected to be a batting paradise this year. Let us take a look at some of the changes that both the teams might make for this game.

#1 Washington Sundar for Navdeep Saini (RCB)

Washington Sundar is a good option in the powerplay as well.

Navdeep Saini made his IPL debut in the inaugural match of this season against the Chennai Super Kings. However, the Delhi lad could not do much of note in his debut game. Batting at the number 8 position with more than 10 overs left, Saini had a great opportunity to show his batting skills but could only score 2 runs.

With the ball, he was unable to pick up a wicket, having figures of 0/24 from his four overs. The lack of spin options clearly showed in the last game as Virat Kohli could only use Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali.

Washington Sundar is a capable batsman and can get the boundaries in the death overs. With the ball, he does a very effective role of stemming the flow of runs. Sundar can also bowl in the powerplays as well. Hence, it would be a no-brainer if Kohli opts for Sundar in place of Saini.

