IPL 2019: Match 7, RCB vs MI - Two key players for Mumbai Indians

The seventh match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on 28th March at 8 PM IST. Both teams have lost their first match of the tournament and will be eager to open their account.

Mumbai Indians, three-times IPL champion, started their campaign rather on a disappointing note when they lost to Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium this Sunday. Delhi posted a big total of 213/6 after being asked to bat first. Rishabh Pant made an onslaught on Mumbai's bowlers, blasting 78 runs off just 27 balls.

Chasing 214, MI needed one of their own to wreak havoc as Pant did; that didn't happen as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Yuvraj Singh top-scored for MI and made 53 in his maiden innings for the franchise.

Mumbai Indians is a star-studded side having the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah featuring in their playing XI and they will certainly have a big role to play in the match.

In this article, we will have a look at the two key players from the MI, who may not necessarily be the biggest stars but would have a significant bearing on their team's winning chances.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav’s IPL numbers in the last season were pretty impressive. With 512 runs from 14 matches, he was the highest run-scorer for Mumbai. Used as a middle-order by KKR, Mumbai asked him to open the innings and he excelled in his new role. He averaged over 35 and scored four fifties with the highest score of 72.

Though he couldn't do much in the opening game against Capitals where he got run out for 2 runs, we can expect a solid performance from him in this match.

Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan has been a consistent performer for MI in the last few years. He was instrumental in Mumbai Indians winning the IPL crown in 2015 when he picked 18 wickets from 12 matches. Even now, the Mumbai Indians turn to him in pressure situations and he often delivers.

McClenaghan has claimed 71 wickets from 52 matches in his IPL career and he will be a key player for Mumbai in this match. With suspense over Bumrah's availability for the match, he becomes more crucial for the team. He will have the responsibility to provide some early breakthroughs for his team.

