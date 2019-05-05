IPL 2019: MI vs KKR - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI
Mumbai Indians are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019. Mumbai have to win this match if they want to finish at the second position while the visitors will be desperate to register another victory and seal their playoff berth.
We can expect another thrilling encounter when both these teams will collide for the second time in this campaign.
Mumbai Indians have been the most threatening side in this edition of the IPL. Currently, they are comfortably lying at the third spot on the points table with eight wins in their thirteen outings. Rohit Sharma has led his troops really well and would be hoping to win their record fourth IPL title.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far on the back of some inconsistent performances. The visitors have to win this game at any cost if they want to stay alive in this tournament. Having won two back-to-back games, the two-time IPL champions would be eyeing to maintain their winning run and finish in the top four.
Match Details
Date: Sunday, 5 May 2019
Time: 08:00 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
League: Indian Premier League
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Total matches – 70
Matches won batting first – 35
Matches won bowling first – 35
Average 1st Inns scores – 166
Average 2nd Inns scores – 154
Highest total recorded – 235/1 (20 Ov) by RCB vs MI
Lowest total recorded – 67/10 (15.2 Ov) by KKR vs MI
Highest score chased – 198/7 (20 Ov) by MI vs KXIP
Lowest score defended – 135/6 (20 Ov) by DC vs MI
Head to head record
Total – 24
MI – 18
KKR – 06
Team News
Mumbai Indians
- Evin Lewis might be dropped to bring in Beuran Hendricks to strengthen their bowling attack.
- On the other hand, Ishan Kishan can make a comeback in the lineup to replace Barinder Sran.
Kolkata Knight Riders
- The visitors are likely to go ahead with an unchanged lineup.
Key Players
Mumbai Indians
- Rohit Sharma
- Hardik Pandya
- Lastih Malinga
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Chris Lynn
- Shubman Gill
- Andre Russell
Probable Playing XI
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran , Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier