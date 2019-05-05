IPL 2019: MI vs KKR - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya will come face-to-face once again (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019. Mumbai have to win this match if they want to finish at the second position while the visitors will be desperate to register another victory and seal their playoff berth.

We can expect another thrilling encounter when both these teams will collide for the second time in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians have been the most threatening side in this edition of the IPL. Currently, they are comfortably lying at the third spot on the points table with eight wins in their thirteen outings. Rohit Sharma has led his troops really well and would be hoping to win their record fourth IPL title.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far on the back of some inconsistent performances. The visitors have to win this game at any cost if they want to stay alive in this tournament. Having won two back-to-back games, the two-time IPL champions would be eyeing to maintain their winning run and finish in the top four.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, 5 May 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Total matches – 70

Matches won batting first – 35

Matches won bowling first – 35

Average 1st Inns scores – 166

Average 2nd Inns scores – 154

Highest total recorded – 235/1 (20 Ov) by RCB vs MI

Lowest total recorded – 67/10 (15.2 Ov) by KKR vs MI

Highest score chased – 198/7 (20 Ov) by MI vs KXIP

Lowest score defended – 135/6 (20 Ov) by DC vs MI

Head to head record

Total – 24

MI – 18

KKR – 06

Team News

Mumbai Indians

Evin Lewis might be dropped to bring in Beuran Hendricks to strengthen their bowling attack.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan can make a comeback in the lineup to replace Barinder Sran.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The visitors are likely to go ahead with an unchanged lineup.

Key Players

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Lastih Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn

Shubman Gill

Andre Russell

Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran , Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier