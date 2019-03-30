IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP- Two changes that Mumbai Indians could make to the XI

Kanav Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 30 Mar 2019, 08:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians

The 9th match of the 12th edition of the IPL will be hosted by Kings XI Punjab and will feature Mumbai Indians on the other side who did manage to secure a win off a controversial final ball against RCB.

Mumbai, whose last match went down to the last ball would like to win matches with more ease as they have already lost their opening match and despite their win in the previous match, stand at 5th position in the points table.

They would like to better their run rate move up the points table. To do this, Mumbai Indians could make the following changes to their playing XI so that they can win matches with ease and make it to the playoffs.

#1. Ishan Kishan in place of Kieron Pollard

Ishan Kishan has been in fine touch in this format of the game

In the past two matches, there have been two players who haven't performed up to their expected standards. The first is Kieron Pollard who hasn't performed either with the bat or with the ball. There were quite some questions raised when he was picked into the squad despite his poor performance in 2018 but he has failed to keep his critics shut and with better talent available in the squad, it is time he makes way for youngsters to atleast get a chance.

Ishan Kishan meanwhile has been in tremendous form and his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy was well appreciated by everyone. He has the knack of scoring big shots and with Kieron Pollard not bowling anyway, Ishan Kishan makes the perfect case for the No.5 batsman in the team. Thus, Mumbai Indians should get Ishan Kishan in the squad so that he can accelerate the run rate in the last few overs to get Mumbai to a good total.

#2. Ben Cutting for Mitchell McClenaghan

Ben Cutting has proved to be a better player than Mitchell McClenaghan

The other player in the Mumbai Indians team who hasn't performed at all is Mitchell McClenaghan. Even though he picked up three wickets in the first game, he picked them at such a stage where the harm was already done and despite picking 3 wickets, he gave away 40 runs in his 4 overs which is a huge number.

Even in his second match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he gave away 24 runs in his two overs, which prompted his captain to not bowl him anymore. Also, Ben Cutting can provide his team with a couple of big shots at the death something Mitchell McClenaghan is unable to do. Thus, it would be a wise decision to play Ben Cutting for this game and see how he fares before taking a call on further matches.

Advertisement