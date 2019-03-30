×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP- Two changes that Mumbai Indians could make to the XI

Kanav Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
30 Mar 2019, 08:38 IST

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

The 9th match of the 12th edition of the IPL will be hosted by Kings XI Punjab and will feature Mumbai Indians on the other side who did manage to secure a win off a controversial final ball against RCB.

Mumbai, whose last match went down to the last ball would like to win matches with more ease as they have already lost their opening match and despite their win in the previous match, stand at 5th position in the points table.

They would like to better their run rate move up the points table. To do this, Mumbai Indians could make the following changes to their playing XI so that they can win matches with ease and make it to the playoffs.

#1. Ishan Kishan in place of Kieron Pollard

Ishan Kishan has been in fine touch in this format of the game
Ishan Kishan has been in fine touch in this format of the game

In the past two matches, there have been two players who haven't performed up to their expected standards. The first is Kieron Pollard who hasn't performed either with the bat or with the ball. There were quite some questions raised when he was picked into the squad despite his poor performance in 2018 but he has failed to keep his critics shut and with better talent available in the squad, it is time he makes way for youngsters to atleast get a chance.

Ishan Kishan meanwhile has been in tremendous form and his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy was well appreciated by everyone. He has the knack of scoring big shots and with Kieron Pollard not bowling anyway, Ishan Kishan makes the perfect case for the No.5 batsman in the team. Thus, Mumbai Indians should get Ishan Kishan in the squad so that he can accelerate the run rate in the last few overs to get Mumbai to a good total.

#2. Ben Cutting for Mitchell McClenaghan

Ben Cutting has proved to be a better player than Mitchell McClenaghan
Ben Cutting has proved to be a better player than Mitchell McClenaghan

The other player in the Mumbai Indians team who hasn't performed at all is Mitchell McClenaghan. Even though he picked up three wickets in the first game, he picked them at such a stage where the harm was already done and despite picking 3 wickets, he gave away 40 runs in his 4 overs which is a huge number.

Even in his second match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he gave away 24 runs in his two overs, which prompted his captain to not bowl him anymore. Also, Ben Cutting can provide his team with a couple of big shots at the death something Mitchell McClenaghan is unable to do. Thus, it would be a wise decision to play Ben Cutting for this game and see how he fares before taking a call on further matches.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan Ben Cutting IPL 2019 Teams & Squads MI vs KXIP
Kanav Agarwal
CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 9, KXIP vs MI: One player from each team that could change the course of the game
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians at Mohali
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 9: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 9; KXIP vs MI Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: MATCH 9 | KXIP vs MI | 7 Things that you should know before the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 9, KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 30th, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Today, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us