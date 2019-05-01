IPL 2019: MI vs SRH - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will come face-to-face again at the Wankhede (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

The playoffs battle is going to take a fierce turn when Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Blue Army is going through a rough patch lately after losing two of their last three encounters, while the visitors will be determined to secure another win and secure their playoffs berth.

Both the teams will collide for the second time in this season. Mumbai Indians thrashed the Sunrisers by 40 runs the last time these two sides met in Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians have looked a formidable team this season on the back of some incredible performances in this season. With seven triumphs in their twelve league outings, the hosts are sitting at the third spot in the points table.

Hardik Pandya played a blinder of 91 runs from just 34 deliveries in his last innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, his valiant efforts went in vain as Mumbai lost the game by a 34-run margin. Rohit Sharma will be confident of his team’s chances finishing in the top four when they take on the Sunrisers in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad has struggled to find its feet after an impressive start to their IPL campaign. The visitors are precariously placed at the fourth position in the league table with 12 points in as many games.

Kane & Co. would be eyeing to register another victory and seal their playoff berth in the upcoming match. There will be a massive void to fill after the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow from the league. Martin Guptill might open the innings along with Wriddhiman Saha for the Sunrisers against Mumbai Indians.

Match details

Date: Thursday, 2 May 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Advertisement

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Total matches – 70

Matches won batting first – 35

Matches won bowling first – 35

Average 1st Inns scores – 166

Average 2nd Inns scores – 154

Highest total recorded – 235/1 (20 Ov) by RCB vs MI

Lowest total recorded – 67/10 (15.2 Ov) by KKR vs MI

Highest score chased – 198/7 (20 Ov) by MI vs KXIP

Lowest score defended – 135/6 (20 Ov) by DCG vs MI

Head to head Record

Total – 13

MI- 6

SRH – 7

Head to head at Wankhede

Total – 4

MI – 3

SRH – 1

Team News

Mumbai Indians

Evin Lewis might be dropped to bring in Beuran Hendricks to strengthen their bowling attack.

Whereas Ishan Kishan can make a comeback in the starting lineup to replace Barinder Sran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill is set to replace David Warner at the top of the batting order.

Key Players

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Lastih Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Manish Pandey

Rashid Khan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran , Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma