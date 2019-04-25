IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 156 // 25 Apr 2019, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pollard and Hardik will have to fire in this crucial game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Mumbai Indians will travel to Chennai to face off against the Chennai Super Kings for match 43 of Vivo IPL 2019 on April 26th. This top of the table clash features two of the most successful teams in IPL history though both the teams are in contrasting state of minds.

Mumbai Indians return to action after a 6-day break after a loss to the Rajasthan Royals. They have had an injury crisis with talented pacer Alzarri Joseph being ruled due to injury. They have to pick the right team for this match and get a win in this match to get a grip over their spot in the top of the table.

CSK come off of a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the same venue and the return to form of Shane Watson will be a cause of concern for the Mumbai Indians.

Of the two sides, Mumbai need this win more and will have to go all out in in this match. On that note, let's take a look at Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI for this match.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are set to be the Mumbai openers for this match. The duo have got starts this season and de Kock has been the who has converted them into reasonably big scores. They need to do a good job on this tricky surface and if they get set, they will look to cut through the CSK bowling lineup.

Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh are expected to be the side's main batsmen for this match. Suryakumar has done a good job with the bat this season and has often played a sheet anchor role and has been consistent with the bat. Yuvraj is expected to come in place of Ben Cutting in this match. The Aussie all-rounder hasn't been good for the team and Yuvi's experience might prove to be crucial on this tricky surface.

Kieron Pollard will be the team's big-hitting batsman for this match. He has been highly successful against CSK and is very lethal against spin bowling and can take the attack to the CSK spinners.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be the side's main all-rounders for this match. Hardik has been brilliant with the bat and his cameos towards the end of the innings have always steered the team to a decent total while his stints with the ball have picked up many crucial wickets. Krunal will have to play a major role with both bat and ball in this game.

He is expected to bat higher up with CSK's spin attack likely to prove easier to bat for him. He'll also be thrown the ball sometime during the innings and can thrive on this slow turning wicket.

Advertisement

Jayant Yadav and Rahul Chahar are expected to be the side's specialist spinners for this match. Markande's failures may force Rohit into making the change and the economic Jayant might be brought in. He can bowl with the new ball as well and can pick up couple of early wickets. Young Chahar, meanwhile has been on a wicket-taking spree and will look to use the turn available in this wicket and trouble the CSK batsmen.

Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga will be Mumbai's lead fast bowlers and have to do a good job to keep the CSK batsmen within check. Both of them are good death bowlers and have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders to defend runs at the death especially on a slow surface like this, which is home to many low-scoring thrillers.