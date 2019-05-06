IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians had defeated Chennai Super Kings twice in the league stage (Image courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

The race for the playoffs of IPL 2019 has ended as we now know who are the four teams who will play in the final week of the league. Tournament favorites Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings took the top two spots, while the new-look Delhi Capitals surprised everyone and set up a date with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will have an extra benefit of finishing in the top two as even if they lose the Qualifier 1, they will have one more chance to make it to the final. However, none of the two teams would wish to go through that route due to the fact that a win in the 1st Qualifier would ensure them a four-day rest before the final on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings will enjoy home advantage when take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, but Rohit Sharma's men would not be worrying much as they had earlier beaten the Chennai side at the same ground.

Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning streak versus the Men in Yellow and here's what their probable XI could be for the 1st Qualifier -

Captain Rohit Sharma and South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will open the innings. They have performed well this season, so there is no need whatsoever to alter this combination.

Uncapped players Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will lay the foundation in the middle overs for the hard-hitting trio of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya to arrive and take the team's total to humongous heights or chase down a target.

Mitchell McClengahan, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah will form the team's pace unit, while Rahul Chahar will try to shift the game in his team's favor with his leg-spin.

Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan , Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah