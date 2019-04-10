IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 774 // 10 Apr 2019, 08:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

The beauty of the IPL is such that when teams get on a roll they win games on a trot and when things don't go in their favor, then nothing works. Mumbai Indians are coming into this home game against KXIP after crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad on their home turf.

With momentum completely on their side, MI would want to capitalize against R Ashwin's KXIP who also come to this fixture after a closely fought win against SRH. With the pitch at the Wankhede expected to be true and provide a lot of runs, here we take a look at Mumbai Indians predicted playing X1 for tonight's clash:

Quinton de Kock has found it tough ever since he scored a fifty at the beginning of the season. Will Mumbai Indians opt for the hard-hitting Evin Lewis instead of Quinton de Kock? Seems unlikely that they will tamper with a successful winning team.

Partnering Quinton de Kock would be the skipper Rohit Sharma, who has a forgettable IPL with the bat. He has got into far too many starts and hasn't converted any of those starts into bigger scores. He's due for a big one, can he fire tonight?

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Kieron Pollard constitute a rather potent middle order for Mumbai Indians. After a string of failures, Kieron Pollard found clean hitting form in the last two games. Suryakumar Yadav has been very consistent at the all-important #3 position.

The lower middle-order has the Pandya brothers- Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya. While Krunal Pandya has had a fairly successful run with the ball, Hardik Pandya in tandem with Kieron Pollard has demolished batting lineups at the fag end of the innings.

Mumbai Indians bowling attack comprising Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph and Jasprit Bumrah should remain the same.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendoff, Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement