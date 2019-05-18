IPL 2019: One disappointing player from each team this season

Ishan Kishan (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

IPL 2019 ended in dramatic fashion as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by just 1 run to lift the trophy for the 4th time. The final match summed up the whole season, which was full of twist and turns throughout - making it one of the most competitive and breathtaking seasons ever.

While there were many players who performed as per the expectations, there were also a few players who had a forgettable tournament. Here, we take a look at the biggest flops from each franchise this season.

#8 Colin Ingram (Delhi Capitals)

Colin Ingram

Considering Colin Ingram's performance in various T20 leagues around the world, Delhi Capitals bought him for a hefty amount of INR 6.4 crore. They would have expected him to set the league on fire with his batting this season.

But the purchase proved to be a disaster for them as Ingram could not live up to the expectations and fared poorly. He got as many as 12 opportunities in the tournament but couldn't do enough to prove himself.

Ingram started off the tournament quite well as he scored 47 runs in DC's season opener against Mumbai Indians. But he lost his touch after that, scoring just 184 runs from 12 matches at a modest average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 119.48.

#7 Murugan Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab)

Murugan Ashwin

Murugan Ashwin, the skillful leg-spinner from Tamil Nadu, started the tournament on a very good note; he produced a match-winning performance by picking up 2 wickets against Mumbai Indians in his debut match for Kings XI Punjab. But he could not carry on his form after that, picking just 3 wickets from the next 9 matches.

Overall, the wrist spinner took 5 wickets from 10 matches at an unimpressive average of 51.00 and an economy rate of 7.50. Although he was fairly economical, he just didn't justify his wicket-taking reputation.

