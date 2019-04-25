×
IPL 2019: One major player from each team who has been recalled for the World Cup

Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
86   //    25 Apr 2019, 20:58 IST

IPL Captains (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
IPL Captains (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

This IPL season has been special, with many nerve bitting finishes and some thrilling performances by the players. We have seen a few centuries, a hattrick, some brilliant catches, run-outs and even some poor calls from the umpires. Almost every match ended in a big drama and fans have been thrilled to see such games. The IPL has evolved a lot in the past 12 seasons and so have the players.

With the World Cup nearing, three countries have called back their players, to prepare them physically and mentally. England, Australia and South Africa are the three teams who have requested for their players to return. These countries had already decided before the start of the IPL that they would be recalling their players halfway throughout the tournament.

This was also done as an injury precaution. Many players, mainly the fast bowlers did not even play this IPL season, just to stay fit for the World Cup. The list includes the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Now let us take a look at one major player from each team who will miss a part of the season due to national commitments.

#1 Imran Tahir (CSK)

Imran Tahir (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Imran Tahir (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The South African will be leaving the CSK camp soon to get back to his country. He has been their vital player of this season. Imran Tahir was MS Dhoni's strike bowler and has done really well this year.

The 40-year-old was only expected to play a few games for them but right from game one, he has been brilliant. He has taken 16 wickets in his 11 matches with an economy of just above six.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Kagiso Rabada (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Kagiso Rabada (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Tahir's South African team-mate Kagiso Rabada will be leaving along with him. Rabada was a class apart in this IPL season. His yorkers and that too with such high pace troubled a lot of batsmen.

He is currently the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps to his name and no one his even near him in the wicket-taking charts. His economy rate is under eight, which is incredible for a bowler who bowls at the death.

#3 Joe Denly (KKR)

Joe Denly (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Joe Denly (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders will only be missing Joe Denly this time. He is not a major player for their team and hence KKR will not face many issues. Denly was picked up in the England World Cup squad recently.

He has only played a match for KKR, in which he was bowled for a duck. Although Andre Russell has been picked for the World Cup, there is no directive from WICB recalling their players midway through IPL.

#4 David Miller (KXIP)

David Miller (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
David Miller (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

He will be the star leaving the Kings XI Punjab squad. David Miller has been Punjab's answer to their middle order woes. He has scored 202 runs with an average of 28.85 and strike rate of 132 in his nine matches.

He has the ability to control an innings or to hit the ball out of the park. KXIP has kept faith in him, as he has won many games for them previously.

#5 Quinton de Kock (MI)

Quinton De Kock (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Quinton De Kock (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper has done really well this year. He was not able to replicate his international performances in the IPL before, but this time he was able to score runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Quinton de Kock scored a total of 378 runs in the ten matches he played, with an average of 38. He has been able to give quick starts to MI on many occasions.

#6 Moeen Ali (RCB)

Moeen Ali (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Moeen Ali (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The English all-rounder has performed quite nicely this time around. He was one of the positives for Royal Challengers Bangalore found out. He played well even when many others failed to perform around him.

Moeen Ali played 10 matches, in which he scored 216 runs along with five wickets to his name. Even more, he scored runs with a terrific strike rate of 170.

#7 Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos Buttler (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Jos Buttler (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Jos Buttler has just been amazing to watch from last season when he was promoted to open the innings. He has been explosive for the Rajasthan Royals and runs flow along with it. He has taken 311 runs in the eight matches he played.

His average this season is 38 and has a strike rate of 152. He missed the previous match for RR since he went back home for his child's birth. Now he will not be returning, and he will soon join the England squad directly. 

#8 David Warner (SRH)

David Warner (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
David Warner (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

This star had a point to prove to everyone after his return from the recent ban. David Warner is currently the Orange Cap holder, with a total of 574 runs in the season.

His average and strike rate have both been impressive at 72 and 147 respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss him a lot since he is not someone who can be easily replaced.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore David Warner Jos Buttler T20 Leisure Reading IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
