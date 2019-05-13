IPL 2019: One player who was underwhelming in each team

Mumbai Indians (Winner IPL 2019)

As expected, IPL grew in size, stature and reputation that it brings to the sport of cricket. The tournament once again rose beyond everybody's expectations and established itself as the most competitive cricket tournament in the world. Once again, CSK clinched all the headlines by being invincible in the first half of the tournament. Mumbai Indians just shifted their gear in the second half and secured a one run victory over Chennai Super Kings to clinch the title.

There were teams, who couldn't find the right balance and failed miserably in finding the momentum throughout the tournament. There was a weakling in every team, players who didn't perform as per their expectations and bowlers who couldn't find the right rhythm to take their team forward. Some big names failed to live up to their expectations and heavy price tags, while some had a lot of expectations behind them, and they failed to live up to it.

Ambati Rayudu

Not all smiles for Rayudu this season

When compared to other big names in the team, Ambati Rayudu wasn't as effective as the others in the tournament. Rayudu was received huge support from the cricketing world about his non-selection in the World Cup team, but the Chennai player hardly had anything to answer his critics.

Ambati Rayudu averaged a meagre 23.50 in this year's IPL against an outstanding 43 when compared to the last year's edition. Rayudu also failed to score run a ball, striking at a poor 93.06 and only had one praiseworthy inning to his name. The very fact that Rayudu played 17 games in the tournament, and couldn't touch the 400 run mark, speaks volumes about his inconsistency in this year's IPL. Rayudu could have been the game changer for Chennai Super Kinds.

