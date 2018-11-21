IPL 2019 Auction: One South African Who Each Team Might Sign

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 21 Nov 2018, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

South Africa cricket team

The IPL Auction for the upcoming season is scheduled to be held in mid-December. The squads have set things rolling for the next season as the official phase for the player trades and player retention is officially over. Few of the notable names to be released were Gautam Gambhir(DD), Glenn Maxwell(DD), Aaron Finch(KXIP), Axar Patel(KXIP), Brendon Mccullum(RCB).

Franchises will look to address their issues in different departments and are most likely to shell out money for the players they need the most.

AB de Villiers was retained by RCB for the next season and says that he's happy to play n T20 leagues despite having announced his retirement from international cricket. The champion Proteas batsman is in great form playing for the Tshwane Spartans in the Mzanzi Super League. He is one among many South African cricketers who have been a key part of the IPL right from the start.

Here are South African players which each franchise needs to sign:

#1- Delhi Daredevils- JP Duminy

JP Duminy

Glenn Maxwell was released by the Delhi Daredevils before the IPL 2019 Auction and as if responding to that, JP Duminy was released by the Mumbai Indians. JP Duminy was one of Delhi's best players in the seasons where their other players performed terribly. He was constantly forced into action early and played responsibly in the start and accelerated towards the end.

He has a great career record in T20s and has scored 6000 runs at an excellent average of 37 while possessing a decent strike rate of 125.6. He has loved playing in the IPL and has scored 2029 runs in 77 innings at an average of 39.08 and was even better playing for the Daredevils. He has scored 1015 runs in 35 innings averaging a whopping 44 and a good strike rate of 134.

He can be handy with the ball and is a very economical bowler. He has picked up 23 wickets in the IPL at a good economy rate of 7.38. He was signed by the Mumbai Indians last season but was terribly underutilized and the Delhi Daredevils can benefit hugely from picking him at the auction.

1 / 3 NEXT