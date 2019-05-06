IPL 2019: Overseas XI of the season

Siddharth Arjun

06 May 2019

Andre Russell has dominated the tournament with both bat and ball

Season 12 of the Indian Premier League provided some high-octane action. This year, IPL saw it all, records shattered, one of the closest points table and some grey areas in umpiring. Despite the World Cup being scheduled just a fortnight after the IPL, overseas stars came in to participate in the tournament.

From David Warner's run-scoring spree to some thunderbolts from Kagiso Rabada, the imports for the franchises have been excellent in this season.

Let's pick an overseas XI based on the performance of the players in this season.

#1 Chris Gayle - 490 runs

Chris Gayle (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Chris Gayle continued his love affair with the IPL as runs kept coming from the bat of the southpaw. He started off the campaign with a blistering 47-ball 79 against Rajasthan Royals in their first match of the season.

His partnership along with KL Rahul has been the main highlighting point for Kings XI Punjab. Both complemented each other to carry the batting responsibilities of Ravichandran Ashwin-led side. His experience was evident in the match against RCB as his knock of 99 single-handedly took the total to 173.

#2 Jonny Bairstow - 445 Runs

Jonny Bairstow (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Coming to play his debut IPL season, Jonny Bairstow has exceeded all expectations as he formed a destructive opening partnership with David Warner. Their domination was so much that in the first three matches both had a partnership in excess of 100.

His match-winning hundred against Royal Challengers Bangalore showed his strong play both against pace and spin. A strike rate of over 155 is an indicator of the starts that SRH had got in the powerplay.

His wicket-keeping received thumbs up from the experts as he combated well with the slow and low nature of Indian pitches.

