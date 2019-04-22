IPL 2019: Possible changes to Sunrisers Hyderabad's lineup for the rest of the season

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently fourth in the IPL points table. They have won five matches and lost four so far in IPL 2019.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been their most successful players in the current campaign. Warner has scored 517 runs in 9 innings and is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap. It is the fifth time that the Australian has managed to score 500 plus runs in an IPL season. Bairstow, on the other hand, has scored 445 runs in nine matches and now holds the record for most runs in an IPL debut season. The Englishman is second in the Orange Cap standings.

Both of them played their last match of the season on Sunday against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The duo are set to leave for national duties and are unavailable for the rest of the season.

On that note, let's have a look at the possible changes in the SRH XI for the upcoming matches.

Martin Guptill for David Warner

The Warner-Bairstow duo have been doing their job perfectly well and there was no room for Martin Guptill in the playing XI. Now the time has come for Guptill to fill the void created by Warner's departure.

The Kiwi's last international series was against Bangladesh in February 2019 where he scored 264 runs in three matches. SRH would want Guptill to play his natural attacking game and make notable contributions in the top order.

Wriddhiman Saha for Jonny Bairstow

Wriddhiman Saha is expected to walk into the team and take over the wicket-keeping responsibility from Bairstow. Last season he scored only 122 runs in 11 matches.

Saha could open the batting with Guptill and has to fill the big shoes of Bairstow. If Kane Williamson decides to open the batting then Saha will bat at no.3.

Mohammed Nabi for Shahbaz Nadeem

Mohammed Nabi could come back to the team, replacing Shahbaz Nadeem. This will add depth to SRH's batting line-up and he can play the role of the fifth bowler too.

He has so far played four matches this season and has picked seven wickets. He is expected to bat at no.7 for SRH.

Expected XI

SRH's expected XI for the upcoming matches could be:

Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan / Abhishek Sharma, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.