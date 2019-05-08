IPL 2019: Qualifier 1 - Three mistakes that cost CSK the game

CSK vs MI

Mumbai Indians didn’t start the IPL on a winning note but they have started the playoffs in the right way as they became the first team to reach the Final of IPL 2019. MI defeated CSK by six wickets in the Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk on Tuesday.

This the third time they have defeated Chennai this season. Winning the toss, MS Dhoni chose to bat first on a turning wicket at the Chepauk. Chennai didn’t start well as they lost three wickets in the power play. The MI spinners were all over the home team as they picked up wickets at crucial intervals.

Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu finished decently which took CSK to a total of 131. Chasing 132, Mumbai lost two early wickets as both the openers were back in the hut. That’s when Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan joined hands for an 80-run stand which turned out to be the deciding factor in the end.

CSK will be disappointed that they lost a game at their home ground and now would need to play the Qualifier 2. Let’s have a look at the three mistakes which cost CSK the game.

#1 Suresh Raina going hard against an off-spinner on a turning track

Suresh Raina

Mumbai Indians dropped Mitchell McClenaghan and brought in Jayant Yadav to counter the left-hander. They expected the pitch to take turn and so they packed their team with three spinners. Jayant being the only off-spinner in the team, he was the only one could have troubled Suresh Raina. It would have been smart if Raina hadn’t gone after him.

Jayant Yadav was introduced as soon as Raina came to the crease. He started off with a no-ball and Raina even hit a boundary off the free-hit. The pitch was turning square and Raina had already got a boundary in the over so there was no need to take him on again. However, Raina did it and eventually lost his wicket to a caught and bowled.

Raina was in good form before this game and he would have been crucial on a difficult wicket but he just threw away his wicket which resulted in a below-par total for CSK.

