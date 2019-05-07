IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: Time for Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo to seek his revenge against Mumbai Indians

Srisreshtan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 84 // 07 May 2019, 12:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has certainly been the go-to bowler for the Chennai Super Kings over the years. The two-time Purple Cap winner undertakes the arduous task of bowling at the death. Despite getting hammered for a few runs, he has time and again ensured that he picks up crucial wickets. He certainly has the backing of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He can play useful cameos with the bat too.

However across the last two IPL seasons, Bravo has been unable to weave his magic with the ball. He has neither been able to pick up wickets nor cut down the flow of runs. In 2018, Bravo picked up only 14 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of 9.96. This year, he has managed to pick up nine wickets in as many outings at an economy of 8.40.

Bravo has certainly become predictable and the batsmen are lining up for his slower deliveries.

One opposition against whom Bravo has failed to create a mark are Mumbai Indians. When they met first time in Mumbai, Bravo was hammered all around the park, conceding 29 runs in his final over. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya bludgeoned his bowling and he had a night to forget. Chasing 170 for victory, Bravo made a sedate nine off eight balls.

When the teams met for the second time in Chennai, Mumbai posted a par score of 155. However, Bravo conceded 35 runs off his four overs and failed to pick up a wicket. In reply, Bravo could not really get going with the bat, scoring just 20 runs off 17 deliveries.

Bravo has failed to make a major impact against table-toppers Mumbai this season, with Chennai losing both their group stage fixtures against the Rohit Sharma-led team. However in the playoffs, he would be definitely hoping for a turnaround, starting with Qualifier 1 against MI tonight in Chennai.

It is now time for him to put on his dancing shoes and seek his revenge against the mighty Mumbai Indians.