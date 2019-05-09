IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Match preview, ground stats and key records

MS Dhoni was terrific behind the wickets both these teams met last time

In the penultimate game of the 2019 Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The defending champions will be determined to make it into the final after being thrashed in Qualifier 1 by the Mumbai Indians, while the Delhi Capitals will be confident after edging out the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Another intriguing match is set to take place in Visakhapatnam when both these teams battle it out for a spot in the final.

Chennai Super Kings finished second in the points table, despite some inconsistent performances in the recent weeks. Their batting woes were exposed once again in their previous encounter against Mumbai. Having been hammered by the Mumbai Indians, the reigning champions would be eyeing to bounce back in the upcoming game. MS Dhoni will have to make some tough calls for this match and maybe drop Shane Watson, who has been in poor form lately. The bowling department has performed exceptionally well for CSK throughout this season, especially Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir, who have been taking wickets consistently.

On the contrary, Delhi Capitals have been the most improved and impressive team in this edition of the IPL. After defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, DC registered their first-ever playoff victory in the IPL. Shreyas Iyer has been commendable in the way he has led his young troops this season. With the right combination of youth and experience, Delhi Capitals have the potential to lift their maiden IPL title this year.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Friday, May 10, 2019

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Head-to-Head Record

Total – 20

CSK – 14

DC -06

Venue Stats IPL

Matches won batting first – 22

Matches won bowling first – 34

Average 1st Inns scores – 156

Average 2nd Inns scores – 148

Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS

Team News

Chennai Super Kings

CSK can bring back Dhruv Shorey to strengthen their middle order.

Murali Vijay could open the innings if he features in the starting line-up.

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals are likely to go ahead with an unchanged playing XI.

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Lungisani Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, David Willey

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant

Key Players

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant

Amit Mishra

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni

Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma