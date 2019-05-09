IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Match preview, ground stats and key records
In the penultimate game of the 2019 Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The defending champions will be determined to make it into the final after being thrashed in Qualifier 1 by the Mumbai Indians, while the Delhi Capitals will be confident after edging out the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Another intriguing match is set to take place in Visakhapatnam when both these teams battle it out for a spot in the final.
Chennai Super Kings finished second in the points table, despite some inconsistent performances in the recent weeks. Their batting woes were exposed once again in their previous encounter against Mumbai. Having been hammered by the Mumbai Indians, the reigning champions would be eyeing to bounce back in the upcoming game. MS Dhoni will have to make some tough calls for this match and maybe drop Shane Watson, who has been in poor form lately. The bowling department has performed exceptionally well for CSK throughout this season, especially Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir, who have been taking wickets consistently.
On the contrary, Delhi Capitals have been the most improved and impressive team in this edition of the IPL. After defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, DC registered their first-ever playoff victory in the IPL. Shreyas Iyer has been commendable in the way he has led his young troops this season. With the right combination of youth and experience, Delhi Capitals have the potential to lift their maiden IPL title this year.
MATCH DETAILS
Date: Friday, May 10, 2019
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
League: Indian Premier League
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Head-to-Head Record
Total – 20
CSK – 14
DC -06
Venue Stats IPL
Matches won batting first – 22
Matches won bowling first – 34
Average 1st Inns scores – 156
Average 2nd Inns scores – 148
Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH
Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH
Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG
Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS
Team News
Chennai Super Kings
- CSK can bring back Dhruv Shorey to strengthen their middle order.
- Murali Vijay could open the innings if he features in the starting line-up.
Delhi Capitals
- The Capitals are likely to go ahead with an unchanged playing XI.
SQUADS
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Lungisani Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, David Willey
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant
Key Players
Delhi Capitals
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Rishabh Pant
- Amit Mishra
Chennai Super Kings
- Suresh Raina
- MS Dhoni
- Imran Tahir
Probable Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma