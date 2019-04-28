IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals secure easy 7-wicket win over SRH

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 42 // 28 Apr 2019, 00:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets to keep their playoffs hopes alive, in the 45th match of IPL 2019 played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. With this win, RR have moved up to sixth in the points table.

RR captain Steven Smith won the toss and decided to field first. It was not the greatest of starts for the SRH openers; while David Warner looked in good touch, Kane Williamson struggled to time the ball. Shreyas Gopal got the breakthrough by dismissing Williamson for 13 runs.

Manish Pandey, who scored 83 not out in the last match against Chennai Super Kings, played with positive intent to put pressure on the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. At the end of six overs, SRH were 51 for 1.

After the power play overs, Pandey made batting look easy while Warner also played some lovely strokes. The Indian reached his fifty off 27 balls.

Oshane Thomas got the breakthrough by dismissing Warner with a brilliant catch by Smith. Warner and Pandey had added 75 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Pandey was eventually dismissed for 61 runs, and RR made a great comeback by taking 7 wickets for 57 runs.

Rashid Khan scored a quick-fire 17 off 8 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 160 for 8 in 20 overs. For Rajasthan Royals, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Undakat took 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target of 161 runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Liam Livingstone provided their team a flying start with some attacking strokes. It was an amazing batting display by the RR openers, and tt the end of six overs, RR were 60 for 0.

After the power play overs, Rashid Khan got the breakthrough by dismissing Livingstone for 44. Livingstone and Rahane had added 78 runs for the opening wicket.

Advertisement

Shakib Al Hasan then got the wicket of Rahane for 39. But Sanju Samson and RR captain Smith put the pressure on SRH bowlers by adding 55 runs for the 3rd wicket. Smith was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed for 22.

Sanju Samson hit the winning runs and helped his team register a fairly comfortable 7-wicket win.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 161 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Sanju Samson 48*, Liam Livingstone 44, Rashid Khan 1/30, Khaleel Ahmed 1/33) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 160 for 8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 61, David Warner 39, Oshane Thomas 2/28, Jaydev Unadkat 2/26) by 7 wickets.