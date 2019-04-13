×
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals stun Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a last over thriller 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
137   //    13 Apr 2019, 20:06 IST

Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20
Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in the 27th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajiyanka Rahane won the toss and decided to field first. Rohit Sharma making a comeback after missing the last match due to an injury gave a quick-fire start to the Mumbai Indians. Quinton de Kock too played his part with some good strokes. At the end of 6 overs, Mumbai Indians were 57 for 0.

After the power play overs, Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma continued to take the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. Jofra Archer got the big breakthrough by dismissing MI captain Rohit Sharma for 47 runs. Rohit and de Kock added 96 runs, which laid the foundation for a big total. Rajasthan Royals made a strong comeback by picking wickets at regular intervals.

On the other end, Quinton de Kock reached his half-century off 34 balls. Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, and Ishan Kishan failed to contribute any runs. Quinton de Kock was dismissed for well made 81. Hardik Pandya scored a quick fire 28 off 11 balls to help Mumbai Indians post 187 for 5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 188 runs to win, Rajasthan Royals captain Rahane took some time to settle while Jos Buttler put pressure on the Mumbai Indians bowlers right from word go. At the end of six overs, both openers took Rajasthan Royals to 59 for 0.

After the power play overs, Krunal Pandya got the breakthrough by dismissing Rajasthan Royals captain for 37 runs. Rahane and Buttler added 60 runs in 6.2 overs. Buttler made the batting look easy to put consistent pressure on Mumbai Indians bowlers. The explosive right-handed batsman from England reached his fifty off 29 balls.

It was an amazing display of batting by Buttler who has not performed at his best in this year’s IPL. He and Sanju Samson added 87 runs for the 2nd wicket as Buttler was dismissed for an attacking 89 off 43 balls.

Mumbai Indians bowlers made a comeback as they picked the wickets of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi, and Liam Livingstone in quick succession. With 14 runs required off 11 balls, Shreyas Gopal took the match to the last over and hit the winning shot. Rajasthan Royals won the match by four wickets with three balls to spare.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 188 for 6 in 19.3 overs (Jos Buttler 89, Rahane 37, Samson 31, Bumrah 2/23, Krunal Pandya 3/34) beat Mumbai Indians 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81, Rohit Sharma 47, Hardik Pandya 28*, Jofra Archer 3/39) by 4 wickets.

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
