IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Player Ratings

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Feature
36   //    03 Apr 2019, 01:40 IST

Shreyas Gopal's fine bowling efforts helped Rajasthan Royals notch up their first win in IPL 2019.
Shreyas Gopal's fine bowling efforts helped Rajasthan Royals notch up their first win in IPL 2019.

Yet to win a game in IPL 2019, both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Rajasthan Royals bowlers justified their skipper's decision to bowl first by restricting a star studded Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line up to a modest score of 158/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Defending 159, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers tried their best but the target of 159 was never going to be enough on a flat batting track as Rajasthan Royals romped home in 19.5 overs to condemn Royal Challengers Bangalore to their 4th consecutive loss in IPL 2019.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in these encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel was RCB's top scorer
Parthiv Patel was RCB's top scorer

Parthiv Patel- 8/10

Parthiv was RCB's best batsman in today's game as he scored a superb 67 runs knock of just 41 balls and was dismissed by Jofra Archer.

Virat Kohli- 3/10

Kohli struggled for timing with the bat and played a painful innings of 23 runs from 25 balls before being undone by a googly from Shreyas Gopal.

AB De Villers - 1/10

ABD was one of the three victims of Shreyas Gopal as he offered a tame return catch to be dismissed for just 13 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer- 1/10

Hetmyer's poor IPL continued as he was sent back for just 1 run by Shreyas Gopal.

Marcus Stoinis- 4/10

Playing his first game of IPL 2019, Stoinis too struggled for timing but managed to hang on and scored unbeaten 31 runs off 28 balls. Stoinis did not have a good day with the ball either as he bowled an expensive spell of 3-0-29-0.

Mooen Ali- 5/10

Mooen Ali provided the finishing touches to Royal Challengers Bangalore innings by scoring a quickfire 18 runs off just 9 balls. However, Mooen had a poor day while fielding as his only over was smashed for 14 runs by Rajasthan Royals batsmen and also dropped a simple catch of Rahul Tripathi.

Akashdeep Nath- NA

The youngster was a mere spectator on the field and did not get a chance to bat.

Navdeep Saini- 3/10

Despite impressing everyone with his quick pace, the young Navdeep Saini failed to pick up a wicket and ended the match with a spell of 4-0-35-0.

Umesh Yadav- 1/10

Umesh Yadav once again had a match to forget as he conceded 40 runs in his 3.5 overs and also dropped a simple catch of Steven Smith in the field, which eventually ended up proving costly for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mohammed Siraj- 6/10

Siraj was the only RCB pacer who had a good match as he bowled an economical spell 4-0-25-1.

Yuzvendra Chahal- 7/10

Chahal was once again RCB's best bowler and picked up 2 wickets in his 4 overs and conceded just 17 runs and thereby captured Purple Cap from Imran Tahir.

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
My destiny made me a Computer Science Engineer.., but failed to destroy a "Writer"., inside me...!!!!
