IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 IPL teams based on average age of players

Yuvraj Singh bought by Mumbai Indians is one of the oldest and most experienced players of IPL 2019.

IPL 2019 auction is done and the franchises have surprised many in their picks. One thing that was evident in the auctions was that young upcoming talent was given importance over experience in the auctions even after Chennai won the previous season with a set of older players.

A few experienced players like Lasith Malinga, Yuvraj Singh did find homes but many others like Manoj Tiwary, Angelo Mathews, Dale Steyn etc. did not find any takers. Young cricketers like Prabhsimran Singh and Prayas Ray Berman surprised many when they went for huge bucks but is a good indicator for Indian cricket as the younger generation will get motivated to perform well.

Let us see what is the average age of the players in each of the 8 IPL teams and which IPL 2019 franchise has the youngest squad.

# 8 Chennai Super Kings

Average Age of Players– 29.68 years

Imran Tahir is the oldest player in the CSK camp.

There is no surprise here. Chennai Super Kings is known as the Dad's Army in IPL with most of the players in their 30s. The average age of all the players comes to 29.68 which is very much higher compared to the other teams.

Even in IPL 2019, Chennai retained most of their old players from 2018 season who had in fact gotten older by another year. It was a clear indication that Chennai was not planning to change their strategies that were successful in the last season.

The oldest player in the squad is Imran Tahir who is 39 years old and the youngest player is the new recruit from the IPL 2019 auctions, Ruturaj Gaikwad who is 21 years old.

With players with more than enough experience in the world cricket, Chennai Super Kings will be looking forward to defending their title.

