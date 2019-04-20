IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Virat Kohli scored his fifth IPL century against KKR in the previous match

After registering just their second victory of IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to host Chennai Super Kings in another exciting battle.

RCB produced a solid performance in their previous encounter against KKR, while the visitors will be determined to get back to winning ways after losing to SRH. These two sides will square off for the second time in this season after the inaugural match of the tournament, where CSK thrashed the hosts by seven wickets.

RCB have one of the most balanced teams on paper in this season, but unfortunately for them the results have not gone their way. At this stage, Virat Kohli and Co have to win all the remaining games if they want to stay alive in this tournament.

With seven defeats and a couple of triumphs in their nine outings, RCB are languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table with just four league points.

Meanwhile, CSK’s winning spree came to a halt when the Sunrisers hammered them by six wickets. Having lost only their second game in this season, MS Dhoni will be looking to return to the side and help the players bounce back.

CSK have been the most consistent franchise in IPL history, and this time too they have the potential to go all the way in the tournament. They are comfortably sitting at the top of the ladder right now, with seven wins in their 9 league games.

Match details

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-Head record

Total played: 24

RCB won: 7

CSK Won: 16

No Result: 1

Venue Stats (IPL)

Average 1st Inns score: 170

Average 2nd Inns score: 150

Highest total recorded: 263/5 (20 Ov) by RCB vs PWI

Lowest total recorded: 82/10 (15.1 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased: 207/5 (19.4 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended: 106/2 (8 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

Team news

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- AB de Villiers will return to the playing XI in place of Heinrich Klaasen.

- Mohammed Siraj, who has been in poor form, might be replaced by Umesh Yadav for this match.

Chennai Super Kings

- The visitors will look to strengthen their batting lineup in this fixture.

- Sam Billings might retain his place even with Dhoni's return, in which case Karn Sharma would miss out. Alternatively, Mitchell Santner could replace Karn.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Key players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- Virat Kohli

- AB de Villiers

- Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings

- Shane Watson

- MS Dhoni

- Imran Tahir

Probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Umesh Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel, Marcus Stoinis.

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner / Sam Billings, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.