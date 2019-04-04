IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR: 3 Changes that RCB should make for the match

RCB will be looking to get their first win against KKR ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore host the Kolkata Knight Riders on 5th April at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the RCB-KKR rivalry resumes. Both these teams come into this match on the back of contrasting fortunes and results. While KKR have won three of their first four games, RCB have lost all four of their games.

KKR have looked like one of the best teams in the IPL this year and RCB have looked horrendous so far. These bad performances from RCB are down to many reasons, but the primary reason is that they just can't seem to get the team combination right.

RCB's batting order looks a bit one dimensional and as soon as you get rid of that top order, not one batsman in that RCB middle order is in good form. Their bowling has also been a problem as barring Yuzvendra Chahal, no one has taken up the responsibility of picking up key wickets.

Keeping all that in mind, here are the 3 changes that RCB should make for their match against KKR:

#1 Navdeep Saini out - Nathan Coulter-Nile in

Nathan Coulter-Nile playing for KKR (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Navdeep Saini hasn't had a good start to his IPL career as he hasn't picked up a single wicket in the three matches that he has played so far. Having Saini, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in the same team makes the pace battery look a bit one dimensional.

RCB so far have been missing that spark from their bowling lineup and Coulter-Nile could just be the spark that is needed for Kohli and his men.

The lanky Australian is a genuine wicket-taker and he has enough experience in this format to do the job for RCB. Also, Coulter-Nile can strike a long ball and his batting attributes can come handy in the slog overs.

