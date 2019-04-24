×
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: Match Preview, Predictions and Key Stats

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
97   //    24 Apr 2019, 09:38 IST

RCB vs KXIP( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
RCB vs KXIP( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a very slim chance of pulling off a miracle nobody thought would be possible. They need to win their remaining four games and hope for certain other results to go in their favor to stand a chance to make it to the playoffs.

The inclusion of Dale Steyn has certainly proved to be a lucky mascot for RCB as it has energized the other bowlers to perform better. Steyn is the leader of the bowling pack that RCB lacked.

They had a nerve wrecking last ball finish against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous IPL encounter, where despite having 26 to defend in the last over, MS Dhoni's brilliance, coupled with some abysmal bowling from Umesh Yadav ensured a last ball finish.

Up against them tonight are the Kings XI Punhab who have been finding themselves in tricky situations for the past few games. Their batting seems to be functioning very well this year with Chris Gayle, Mayank Aggarwal and KL Rahul stroking the ball really well. It's their bowling that has let them down, pushing them to fifth in the points table.

They certainly will be thrilled to be playing at the Chinnaswamy, with the flat pitch and small ground. Gayle, Rahul and Mayank would certainly be waiting to go out and put on a show that can help KXIP get back to winning ways.

With Mujeeb-Ur Rahman still unfit, Ravichandran Ashwin needs to decide if he wants to play Sam Curran for tonight's clash or try out Hardus Vilojen, considering the pitch might offer some movement and bounce.

Despite coming close to losing from a winning position, RCB are expected to stick with the same playing XI. So, the likes of Akshdeep Nath and Umesh Yadav, despite not adding much value, would continue to be a part of the playing XI.

Match Predictions:

Considering the match is being played at the Chinnaswamy, both teams certainly would look to outshine each other with the bat. But the match is won or lost with the ball, especially in such a ground.

Looking at the way Steyn has mobilzed the RCB bowling attack, with Navdeep Saini, Marcus Stonis, Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi being fantastic, it won't come as a surprise if they hold their own against KXIP.

Barring a Gayle storm, form and momentum are in the favor of RCB, and they should win tonight's clash to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Some interesting statistics for tonight's game:

  1. AB Devilliers loves to play at the Chinnaswamy stadium. He has scored six fifties in his last eight games at this venue and averages an impressive 53.22.
  2. Umesh Yadav, the bowler under the radar after a shocking last over against CSK, should take confidence from the fact that he has taken 26 wickets against KXIP, earning him five player of the match awards as well.
  3. Yuzvendra Chahal needs just one wicket to bag 50 wickets at this venue. His 49 wickets is the highest wicket tally for any bowler on this batsmen friendly pitch.
  4. Virat Kohli is one of seven players to have amassed 600+ runs against KXIP in the IPL. Kohli has hit 619 runs at an average of 30.95 against them. This certainly would play in the minds of the KXIP bowlers.
