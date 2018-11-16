IPL 2019: Released Players XI

With the World Cup set to start in May next year, there have been talks of the next edition of the Indian Premier League being brought forward. The venue is still not clear, as the general elections are also set to happen next year.

Hence, November 15 was announced as the last date for the franchises to give their list of released players. This way, the auctions could be conducted in December, and the teams would get a good idea of where they stand well before the start of the season.

All the eight teams have released their list of players who have not been retained for the 2019 season. These lists include some talented players who have either been released due to their inconsistent form or because of the concerns regarding their availability next year.

Here, we have compiled a well-balanced XI consisting of such players.

Openers - Aaron Finch and Gautam Gambhir

Aaron Finch

Gautam Gambhir did not feature for Delhi in the latter half of the season after he quit his captaincy. With Shikhar Dhawan brought in, Gambhir will be surplus to requirements and has therefore been released.

Finch got only a few opportunities at the top in the previous season and he failed to impress in the middle-order. He is an integral part of the Aussie World Cup squad though, and his availability might be limited.

Middle order - Yuvraj Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Manoj Tiwary

Yuvraj Singh has been released yet again

Yuvraj Singh failed on his comeback to the Punjab team in 2018. He has not been in form at the domestic level either, and might struggle to find an IPL team next year.

Glenn Maxwell failed to produce any good performances last season. Moreover, he could be in the Australia squad for the World Cup and hence has been released by the Delhi team.

Manoj Tiwary could not emulate his success with RPS in KXIP. He was part of the unsuccessful Punjab middle order and has therefore been released.

