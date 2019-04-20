×
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings 

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Feature
17   //    20 Apr 2019, 17:44 IST

Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20
Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held their nerve to eke out a thrilling 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Friday (April 19th).

Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali were the stars with the bat as they absolutely smashed the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground in the second half of the innings. Andre Russell’s manic 65 almost took the game away from RCB but they held their nerve towards the end to register their second win of the season.

They will hope that this win spurs them on and gives them some sort of momentum as we enter the business end of the tournament. They next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. They have lost all their home games so far and will be hoping to turn things around this time.

Here is the predicted XI for RCB for their game against CSK.

Parthiv Patel started the season really well but has tapered off in the last few games. He hasn’t gone past 30 in five consecutive games. However, he will continue to open the batting and will don the gloves as well.

Virat Kohli has finally found form and is looking in fabulous touch. In the last five games, he’s gone past 40 on four occasions and he scored a scintillating ton in the last game against KKR.

AB de Villiers was unwell for the last game and didn’t play. However, he will most likely return to the XI for this game against CSK. He’s been in good form as well, as he’s amassed 307 runs at an average of 51.16. He will replace Heinrich Klaasen who made his RCB debut against KKR but didn’t get to bat.

Moeen Ali has been in fabulous touch over the last couple of games. He’s batted beautifully, bailing RCB out of trouble. Moreover, he’s bowling well too.

Marcus Stoinis has been excellent as well. He’s come in and played the role of a finisher to perfection.

Akshdeep Nath has struggled quite a bit and it’ll be interesting to see what RCB do with the youngster. They might just give the Uttar Pradesh lad one more game.

Washington Sundar may finally get a game this season. Pawan Negi didn’t bat or bowl in the last game. He’s been disappointing barring an odd performance here and there.

Dale Steyn was impressive in his first game of the season. He bowled really well with the new ball but leaked a few runs at the death.

Despite not being at his best, Mohammed Siraj has been persisted with. He was decent in the game against KKR and should hold on to his place.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini has been very impressive this season. He was very good in the game against KKR and the way he bowled to Andre Russell was excellent.

Yuzvendra Chahal was taken to the cleaners by Nitish Rana and Andre Russell but it was just an off game for the wrist-spinner. He has been RCB’s best bowler so far and will look to get back to his wicket-taking ways. 

IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli
