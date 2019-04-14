×
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore's probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians

Shreyas
ANALYST
Preview
503   //    14 Apr 2019, 20:24 IST

Virat Kohli is all smiles after the win. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Virat Kohli is all smiles after the win. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will travel to Mumbai in search of their second win of IPL 2019. RCB finally got a win under their belt and need to maintain their winning momentum if they want to harbor any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai's playoff chances meanwhile were dented by Rajasthan Royals, who easily chased down a huge total.

Both the sides need a win in this match but RCB need it more and Rohit Sharma & Co. will want to do everything in their power to stop RCB from walking away with the points.

RCB have brought in reinforcements ahead of this fixture as Proteas quick Dale Steyn has made his way to replace the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. RCB are yet to figure out the right team combination and need to pick the right team to win this match.

On that note, let's take a look at RCB's probable playing XI for the match against Mumbai.

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli are expected to continue opening the batting for RCB. Kohli played a fine knock to guide RCB to victory and has looked more settled now at the top of the order. Parthiv meanwhile has looked good but has failed to stretch his starts beyond the power play overs.

AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis will be the side's main top order batsmen. De Villiers has been in great touch off late and will look to take the attack to the Mumbai bowlers. Stoinis has played a couple of good cameos so far.

Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube are expected to be the main all-rounders. Akshdeep Nath hasn't contributed much and RCB should bring back Shivam Dube. Both of them will be expected to go big once they come out to bat.

Pawan Negi will play an important role as a spin-bowling all-rounder in this match. Negi has bowled well whenever given an opportunity to do so and his left-arm orthodox will be a handy option for captain Kohli to play with.

Dale Steyn is expected to come straight into the playing XI for RCB and replace the misfiring Siraj, who has been poor this season. He can also take over the death bowling duties from Umesh, relieving him of pressure.

Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini will be the side's main Indian pace bowlers for this match. Saini has been the sole positive for RCB this campaign and has caused all sorts of problems to the batsmen with his pace. Umesh meanwhile will look to pick up early wickets like he's always done.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the best bowler for RCB this season and the crafty leg-spinner will look to create maximum damage in his 4 overs.

