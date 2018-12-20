×
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore's strongest possible playing XI

Prajwal Nagesh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
378   //    20 Dec 2018, 20:07 IST

(Photo Courtesy: RCB)
(Photo Courtesy: RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad looks far more balanced in 2019 than ever. The proposed combination of XI will provide RCB with 8 bowling options, 8 batting options with one wicket keeper. This wide variety of combinations have been unheard in RCB’s history of over a decade. Virat Kohli and the team management should now put their head together and stick to a stable XI and instil confidence in its players. Because this XI has all it takes to get to the playoffs and the only ingredient needed is a stable and calm captaincy who doesn't chop and change the team every match. 

Openers 

In 2018 IPL, RCB tried a host of openers like Quinton De Kock, Brendon McCullum, Manan Vohra, Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and even Moeen Ali. There were in total 8 different combinations tried by this top-heavy batting unit in the previous season. This time around the team management has turned out smart and released many of the top order batsmen from the team. Hence RCB can now stick with a tried and tested combination of Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli.

 

#1 Parthiv Patel

Image result for parthiv patel RCB

Parthiv has been a decent quick fire 30 runs player at the top. He also brings in the left hand – right-hand combination into the picture. He also has the ability of playing in the air, which fits perfectly the power-play phase.  Parthiv will handle the wicketkeeping duties behind the stumps. As a fact, Parthiv definitely needs to improve his wicket-keeping skills than last season.


#2 Virat Kohli

Image result for virat rcb

Virat Kohli opening the innings for RCB needs no argument. He has a stupendous record decimating the opposition single-handed on many occasions. There is no doubt the best batsman in the team (and World) should face the maximum deliveries. Hence Virat opening the innings is a no-brainer.  

Prajwal Nagesh
CONTRIBUTOR
Is a National Level Swimmer from Bangalore. An avid Cricket, Tennis and Badminton enthusiast.
