IPL 2019, Match 40, RR vs DC: Match preview and head-to-head stats

The 40th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 22 April at 8 PM IST between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

RR have won three matches and lost six, and presently find themselves at seventh place in the IPL points table. On the other hand, DC are in the third position, having won six matches and lost four.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The RR vs DC rivalry has seen 18 matches being played so far, with RR winning 11 of those games and DC winning the remaining 7. Overall too RR are the more successful side, having won the title once, while DC have never managed to do so.

When these two teams met each other in the last season, both managed to win one match each.

Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Riyan Parag will retain his place on the back of his impressive batting performance against MI on Saturday. He was cool and composed during his innings, which helped his team get over the line.

Since Jos Buttler is not available for the rest of the season, RR are likely to stick with the same XI which defeated MI. This means Ben Stokes and Ashton Turner will get one more chance despite their poor performances.

Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Delhi Capitals

Chris Morris (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Sandeep Lamichhane picked three wickets against KXIP on Saturday, and he will retain his spot ahead of Keemo Paul. The only change expected is DC replacing Sherfane Rutherford with Chris Morris.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris / Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, S Midhun, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.