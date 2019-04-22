IPL 2019, RR vs DC: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Delhi Capitals are the dark horses in this season of the IPL (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

After a clinical victory over Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals are set to host the Delhi Capitals in their next league fixture. RR will be determined to continue their winning momentum following a poor start to IPL 2019, while Delhi Capitals will be looking to win this match and seal the top spot in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in this edition the IPL. Steven Smith has been appointed the new leader for the home side after the former skipper, Ajinkya Rahane stepped down. That move bore immediate fruit as the Aussie led them to their third win of this season against the mighty Mumbai Indians.

On the contrary, Delhi Capitals have been in impressive form so far in this tournament. With six wins and four defeats in their 10 outings, the visitors are sitting comfortably on the third spot in the league standings.

Shreyas Iyer is leading his troops from the front both with his bat and his on-field captaincy. With CSK having dropped points last night, this is a golden chance for Delhi Capitals to jump to the top of the table, at least temporarily, as their net run rate is higher than that of MS Dhoni's team.

Match details

Date: Monday, 22 April 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats (IPL)

Matches won batting first – 15

Matches won bowling first – 26

Average 1st Inns score – 157

Average 2nd Inns score – 143

Highest total recorded – 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest total recorded – 92/10 (18.2 Ov) by MI vs RR

Highest score chased – 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 151/7 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RR

Head-to-Head record

Total – 18

Rajasthan Royals – 11

Delhi Capitals – 7

Team news

Rajasthan Royals

Ashton Turner might be left out for this fixture. Liam Livingstone is expected to replace the Aussie.

Delhi Capitals

The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Key players

Rajasthan Royals

- Sanju Samson

- Jofra Archer

- Shreyas Gopal

Delhi Capitals

- Shikhar Dhawan

- Shreyas Iyer

- Kagiso Rabada

Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Tuner / Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat.

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma.