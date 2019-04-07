IPL 2019: RR vs KKR, Who said what: World reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders top points table

Narine's partnership with Lynn sealed the deal for KKR (Pic credits: BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals, who lost their first three matches, came into this match at the back of a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But they are back to their old ways as they registered their fourth loss of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR bowlers were tight with their lines and lengths and made full use of the assistance from the pitch. As a result, Rajasthan could only post a target of 140. Even a half-century from Steve Smith could not take RR to a par score.

During the chase, Sunil Narine (47, 25 balls, 6*4, 3*6) and Chris Lynn (50, 32 balls, 6*4, 3*6) snatched the game away from RR with their partnership. The duo put together 91 runs for the first wicket in 8.3 overs. In the end, Kolkata defeated RR by ... wickets with ... balls to spare and went onto top the points table.

Here's how the World reacted to KKR's win over RR:

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals skipper: I think on this wicket 150-160 would have been good. We had runs on the board and a slower wicket. But, I don't think we bowled to our plans. Lots of learning from this game though. Such things happen in cricket, we need to learn from our mistakes. I think we should focus on playing good cricket and improve in the upcoming games. The wicket was going to be slow and we knew that, so we thought it was the right time to give him (Midhun) a game today.

Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper: It was a pretty clinical effort, the bowlers bowled well and the batsmen backed it up well too. In India, you get to play on a lot of slow surfaces and you need to adapt to them. We need to improve in a few situations, but that's always the case. Well, Harry (Gurney) is a true professional, he's played in leagues all over the world.

Harry Gurney, Man of the Match: It was a pitch that suited my cutter options, so a nice one to make my debut on. I work hard on my variations and on my yorker and it is nice to have them in tough situations, although I didn't use it much tonight. I am working on a knuckleball but I don't think it'll be ready during the IPL, maybe somewhere in the English summer.

Chris Lynn: Rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice powerplay and we were in cruise control after that. I nicked it, so I thought I was gone one way or the other. It happens in T20 cricket. Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don't talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins.

Harsha Bhogle:

Sunil Narine must be laughing his head off everytime they put up a spinner to bowl to him in the power play. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2019

Akash Chopra:

Russell can’t hit you if he doesn’t get to bat 🙈 #RRvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 7, 2019

Piyush gave 19 runs in his four over spell.

Narine gave 22 runs in his spell.

Gautham’s first over was dispatched for 22 runs. Narine Power. #RRvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 7, 2019

Ayaz Menon:

Narine is killing it right at the start! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019

Sunil Narine’s knock today almost as destructive and deadly as any that Andre Russell has played this season. On a pitch where Smith, Butler and Stokes struggled, he hit strokes with aplomb, timing and power — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2019

Boria Majumdar:

It was likely that @KKRiders will get on a roll after that amazing victory against RCB. They played solid today. 140 was never a big ask but they made it rather easy. Most players getting into form and looking good for the Knight Riders. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 7, 2019

Gaurav Kalra:

royals have successfully nullified the threat of russell tonight #RRvKKR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 7, 2019

Joy Bhattacharjya:

Harry Gurney is the perfect fit for KKR. He's added that crucial pace off the ball and death bowling. They are looking really set now. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 7, 2019

