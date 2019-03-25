IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: One key player from each team

Chris Gayle

The fourth match of IPL 2019 will be played on March 25 at 8 PM IST, between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In IPL 2018, RR finished at the 4th position while KXIP finished 7th in the table. When these teams met each other in the group stages last year, each managed to win one match.

RR and KXIP have met each other in the IPL 17 times. RR have won 10 of those matches and KXIP have managed to win 6, with one ending in a tie (RR won in the super over).

RR have won the IPL title once, in 2008, the first edition of IPL, while KXIP have failed to win it even once. Their best season was 2014 in which they were the runners-up.

Ajinkya Rahane is the captain of RR and the head coach is Paddy Upton. On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the Punjab team and their coach is Mike Hesson.

On that note, let’s have a look at one key player from each team.

Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is one of the best genuine all-rounders in modern-day cricket. Stokes won the Most Valuable Player title in IPL 2017, winning a bunch of games for his team almost single-handedly.

He had a poor season in 2018 though, and would be hoping to turn things around

This year, RR would expect Stokes to make an impact with both ball and bat. He would be batting in the No: 4 or No: 5 slot, and would also bowl a couple of overs in the middle.

Stokes is expected to return to England for the World Cup preparations by April end. Before that, he would be hoping to get back his 2017 form and power RR to the top half of the table.

Kings XI Punjab - Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in the shortest format of the game, if not the best. He made his comeback to the national side this year and won the Man of the Series title in the ODI series against England.

In IPL 2018, Gayle scored three fifties and a century.

This year he is expected to open the batting for KXIP along with KL Rahul. He would be hoping to replicate his sizzling international form in the IPL too, and ensure that his team get off to a good start.

