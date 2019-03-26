IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP, Who Said What: World reacts as KXIP start the season in style

KXIP kick-started their season on a winning note

Today we witnessed the first big controversy of this season of the IPL. When Jos Buttler was looking set to take the game away from KXIP, Ravichandran Ashwin noticed that the opener had left his crease way too early. The KXIP captain could not have let this opportunity pass, as he removed the bails at non-striker's end without even releasing the ball.

Everyone was wondering what was happening, but Ashwin knew what he did. The Indian off-spinner became the first bowler to 'mankad' a batsman in the history of the T20 cricket. Jos Buttler was livid with the situation because Ashwin had not followed the protocol of warning the batsman.

Was this the turning point of the match?

Buttler had played a very good innings to set a great platform for the rest of the batsmen. Steve Smith joined Sanju Samson at the crease and the two batsmen continued the job from where Buttler had left. But Sam Curran's 17th over changed the course of the match, as the English all-rounder picked the wickets of both set batsmen in one over.

Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman picked the wickets of Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi in one over to put his team on the driver's seat. This derailed RR's run chase and they kept losing wickets after that.

Eventually, KXIP's death bowling helped the franchise in registering their first win at the Sawai Mansingh stadium. In the space of about four overs, the hosts lost seven wickets.

Earlier RR captain Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch which had very less help for the bowlers. Chris Gayle was on fire as he scored 79 runs and contributions from the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Mayank Agarwal helped KXIP post a target of 185 for RR. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for RR giving away just 17 runs in his quota of four overs.

This win will be a huge confidence booster for Ashwin's men who will now take on KKR on Wednesday. Let's see how the world reacted to this match.

Ravi Ashwin, winning captain: We all know that after six overs it is going to slow down. Credit to bowlers on how they bowled. I have been working on a lot of variations, pretty happy that it came out. No really argument on that (incident with Buttler) and its pretty instinctive.

I was not even at the crease and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments. Sam had a bad day with the ball, but he came back well. Everybody ticked their boxes

Ajinkya Rahane: "I thought we were batting really well. We started off well at the top and then got another good partnership. Later on we needed 39 off 4 overs and we thought that could have been done easily. But KXIP bowled really well in the last three overs. We are not supposed to comment on a controversial issue. The match referee will take the call. We will take the decision sportively. When you are chasing 180 plus, someone has to go really hard. Definitely, Jofra bowled really well. He was good for us in the last season as well. Jos, we all know how dangerous he is."

Chris Gayle, Man of the Match: This is a big ground and it is really important to score runs in the first game. What was more important is that we got a win. We just keep getting better and better. It's still early days and I'm enjoying my cricket. Eventually they got a better wicket to bat on but our bowlers did the job the for us. Our youngsters have a lot to offer for the team, they want to win the IPL for the Universe Boss."

Gaurav Kalra :

Buttler out to show why England don't pick Sam Curran for white ball cricket #RRvKXIP — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 25, 2019

Deepu Narayanan:

On IPL debut -



Tom Curran: 3-0-39-2 (ER 13.00)

Sam Curran: 4-0-52-2 (ER 13.00)#RRvKXIP — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 25, 2019

Ayaz Menon :

Oh hell! Ashwin's run Butler out for backing up too far. Within the laws, but outside the spirt of the game. Unless the batsman had been cautioned earlier. We'll know about that later. For now, Punjab get coveted breakthru and the IPL its first major controversy this season — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 25, 2019

Butler's controversial dismissal was the big breakthrough of course, but it was Smith's dismissal which turned the match around completely IMO. Great catch by K L Rahul, the best seen so far this season — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 25, 2019

Harsha Bhogle :

Lots of drama on the Buttler run-out. He was livid but the law and the advisory on it is clear. The bowler is within his right to run a player out at the non-striker's end if he is out of his crease — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019

Bharath Seervi:

Gayle

Rahul

Mayank

Sarfraz

Mandeep



KXIP's batting resembles that of RCB's few years back. Just no Kohli-ABD! #RRvKXIP #IPL2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 25, 2019

Akash Chopra:

If you nick the ball, you should walk. That’s the Spirit of the Game. How many actually walk though??? Think 🤔 #Ashwin #Buttler #RRvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 25, 2019

Paul Newman:

Jos Buttler has done well to shake Ashwin’s hand there. Mankads are never acceptable and that was an absolute shocker.... — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) March 25, 2019

Dean Jones:

Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game?



Blame the administrators for making the Law. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

Michael Vaughan:

Will teams now start monitoring players in opposing teams to see which ones back up out of the crease etc etc and use it as a tactic to get them out !!!?????? Surely the game hasn’t come to this ..... #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

Piers Morgan :

Disgraceful behaviour by @ashwinravi99 - Buttler was still in the crease as he began to deliver the ball. Hate seeing this, what a terrible example to kids. #IPL #Ashwin https://t.co/qGYUgZnrIe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2019

