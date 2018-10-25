IPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer will be the hottest property in the IPL auction

Young Shimron Hetmyer has lit up the cricketing world with his explosive batting in the ODI series against India

Through his explosive batsmanship in the first two ODIs against India, the young Guyanese Shimron Odilon Hetmyer has captured the imagination of the whole cricketing world.

He had come to India on the back of his power-packed performances for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL. With the backing of former West Indian superstars such as Viv Richards and Brian Lara, he was fast-tracked to the senior team. Even though his performances in the Test series left a lot to be desired, he has lit up the cricketing world through his explosive and fearless batting in the ODI series against India.

Though one could easily compare him to the way Chris Gayle bats, let’s hope he emulates the other great West Indian and his idol Brian Lara, more than anybody else. It’s too early to predict how far he would go but he clearly has the potential to reach great heights.

The way he took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners in both the matches showed that he has taken to international cricket like a fish takes to the water. Of course, going forward, he will be under scrutiny; and every single weakness of his will be analysed by opposing teams with every technical deficiency being exploited.

But if one goes by what the West Indian team management and former superstars have to say about him, he seems to be not just supremely talented, but also someone who wants to keep improving all the time.

All the IPL franchises must be keeping an eye on this exciting talent. Kolkata Knight Riders, who have an exciting crop of Indian youngsters, would love to add an international star, who is making a mark at the highest level at such a young age, to their mix.

Mumbai Indians would love to first get back Prithvi Shaw from Delhi Daredevils and also have Hetmyer, thus ensuring that they have two of the most promising young cricketers in their team. Teams like Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab which have lacked fire power in their middle and lower middle order would do well to have someone like Hetmyer who can bring an explosive closure to their innings.

For that matter, a power-packed line of batting superstars in Royal Challengers Bangalore would like to have Hetmyer to replace Quinton de Kock whom they traded off to Mumbai Indians for the 2019 IPL season.

In general, we Indians love the West Indian cricketers, especially if they happen to play in the typical calypso style of yore. And we also love stylish left-handers, whether it’s our own Sourav Ganguly or the great Brian Lara. One can safely predict at this juncture that come 2019 IPL auction, the 22-year old Shimron Odilon Hetmyer will be at the top of the wish list of every IPL franchise.