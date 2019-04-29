IPL 2019: SRH vs KXIP - Preview, ground stats, head-to-head record, key players, and probable playing XI

Warner and Shami will come face-to-face again tonight (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

In today's encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to host Kings XI Punjab in the 48th fixture of the IPL 2019. The hosts will be eyeing a push for the playoffs spot with another with, while Punjab will look to outplay their opponents in front of their home crowd. Both the teams will battle it out for the second time in this tournament.

Kings XI Punjab emerged victorious by six wickets when these two sides met last time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has one of the most balanced teams in this season. However, after a flourishing start in the campaign, they seemed to lose their mojo. With five wins and six defeats in their eleven outings, SRH is placed precariously at the fourth spot in the points table. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scored plenty of runs, but the middle order has been vulnerable under pressure.

The hosts will be hoping to avenge their previous loss at Mohali against the same opponent. Kane Williamson & Co. will try to take advantage of the home conditions in this must-win encounter.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab has played some fabulous cricket in the past few weeks. Having started the tournament on a high, Punjab is now struggling to seal their playoffs berth. Currently, they are lying at the sixth spot in the points table with five wins in eleven games.

After losing two games on the trot, the visitors will be determined to register a win in the upcoming match. With match winners like Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, David Miller and R Ashwin in their ranks, Kings XI Punjab has the potential to beat any team on their day.

Match Details

Date: Monday, April 29, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats in the IPL

Matches won batting first – 22

Matches won bowling first – 35

Average 1st Inns scores – 156

Average 2nd Inns scores – 148

Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS

Head-to-Head Record

Total Played: 13

SRH: 9

KXIP: 4

Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammad Nabi might feature in the playing XI at the expense of Shakib al Hasan.

Kings XI Punjab

Sam Curran might return to the starting lineup in place of Hardus Viljoen.

Sarfraz Khan can also be given a chance ahead of Mandeep Singh.

Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Manish Pandey

David Warner

Rashid Khan

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle

KL Rahul

Sam Curran

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran (c), Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (wk), Sam Curran, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami