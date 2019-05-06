IPL 2019: Strongest XI from the four eliminated teams

Virat Kohli and Andre Russell (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

It all began with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23rd. After 43 days and 56 exciting matches, four teams will be vying for the coveted trophy.

While Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the playoffs this season, the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have missed out. It's been another exciting season of the lucrative league with all eight teams exhibiting excellent brand of cricket.

The league encounters offered much to rejoice for the fans who turned out in large numbers across all eight venues as they usually do during the hot and humid Indian summer. And now, the tournament heads to its business end with only four high-octane matches to be played- the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the grand finale.

In spite of their teams missing out on the playoffs spots, several players were exceptional throughout IPL 2019. Let us look at the best XI form the four teams that failed to make the last four this season.

Honorable mentions: Ajinkya Rahane and Navdeep Saini

Openers:

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) (Wicket keeper)

KL Rahul (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The World Cup-bound Indian batsman who was the third highest run-getter last year continued his excellent run with the willow this season as well amassing 593 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 135.38.

With six half-centuries and a blistering century at the Wankhede Stadium, the Karnataka player had another memorable outing with Kings XI Punjab personally. In spite of the dashing opener's heroics at the top of the order, Ravichandran Ashwin's men failed to make the last four once again. Fans will hope for KL Rahul to carry his impressive run for team India at this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup.

Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab)

Chris Gayle (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

It was just another phenomenal season of IPL for the Universe Boss who was at his usual best at the top of the order. Chris Gayle, who will turn 40 this September scored 490 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 153.60.

The Big Jamaican whacked 45 fours and 34 sixes throughout the season that includes four half centuries. He smashed 99* off 64 balls against his former franchise RCB at Mohali, thereby missing his well deserved seventh IPL ton by just one run.

