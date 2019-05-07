IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Three teams finished the IPL 2019 league stage tied at 12 points in the points table. But it was the Orange Army from Hyderabad that made it to the play-offs thanks to their superior net run rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad sneaked into the play-offs in the 4th place, and now have a chance to win their second IPL trophy. But with a depleted squad and a run of poor form, Kane Williamson's men would first want to make sure that they are not seen as pushovers when take the field against Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator.

Delhi Capitals have impressed everyone with their incredible performances in the league stage. Their points tally matched the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, and it was only a lower net run rate cost them a place in the 1st Qualifier.

Delhi will have to win two matches now to make it to the final, and their first opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad would try to do everything in their power to put a stop to their run.

This match will be played at Vizag, a venue which may favor SRH. Moreover, the fact that Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada will be unavailable for Delhi, will boost Hyderabad's chances further.

Here's what the Orange Army's playing XI could be for the Eliminator match -

In absence of Warner and Bairstow, Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha will continue to play the role of openers for Hyderabad.

The in-form Manish Pandey, skipper Kane Williamson, the 'three-dimensional' Vijay Shankar and the underperforming Yusuf Pathan will form the team's middle order.

Afghan all-rounders Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will occupy the remaining overseas slots while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma will likely be the team's three pacers.

Probable Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

It remains to be seen whether this lineup is strong enough to challenge Delhi Capitals. But you can be sure that all the 11 players will give their best to extend their stay in the competition.