IPL 2019: The best playing XI after Week 1

Kanav Agarwal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
473   //    31 Mar 2019, 17:37 IST

Russell has been the standout performer in the first week of the IPL.
It has been a week since the Indian Premier League has started and it has not disappointed us at all. From high targets being chased to numerous records already being created, the first week of IPL has truly lived up to all its expectations.

There have been numerous individual performances as well as team performances that have stood out. The highlights of the week have been Sanju Samson's brilliant century, Ravichandran Ashwin's mankading controversy, Lasith Malinga's no ball controversy, David Warner's return to form and Russell's extraordinary hitting power and an excellent super over which the whole of 2018 didn't offer to the fans.

The week has had its share of disappointments too especially in the first match of the season which turned out to be very anti-climatic. While some teams have been unbeatable in the first week, other teams have also not yet won a match.

Teams have already settled their best XI and some teams are yet to figure out their best playing combination. Amidst all this, let us look at the best playing XI from all teams after the first week. The team has been selected on the basis of consistency and match-winning performances that have stood out.

Openers: David Warner (c) and Chris Gayle

The duo has been unstoppable this season.
David Warner's return was much awaited and he has been more than up to the mark. He was set from the word go and never looked like he hasn't been playing a lot of cricket recently. He struck a brilliant 85 at a lightning quick speed off just 53 balls. Warner looked high on confidence and got out to a blinder by Robbie Uthappa. He followed his 85 by another match winning 69 which led to Hyderabad winning the game.

The southpaw also unofficially captained his team in the absence of Kane Williamson in the match against KKR.

The Universe Boss doesn't fail to keep himself out of any list. Even at this age, he has been rock solid and performances have been better than ever. He started off his IPL season with a thundering knock of 79 which easily got his team to a solid victory and then in a huge run chase of 177, he struck a beautiful 40 of just 24 balls to ease out the pressure and led his team to victory.

His strike rate is one of the best this year and he should easily make it to the XI as the second opener.

