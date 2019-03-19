×
IPL 2019: The best strike bowler in each team

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
131   //    19 Mar 2019, 14:02 IST

The Bumrah-Malinga combination will be a nightmare for the batsmen
The Bumrah-Malinga combination will be a nightmare for the batsmen

The Indian Premier League since its inception has revolutionized T20 cricket and it's certainly the world's premier T20 tournament. Batsmen have always dominated every season and with every passing game, T20 cricket issues a statement that it's more of a batsman's game than bowlers.

That being said, teams have always planned how to bowl to certain opposition batsmen and keep them under the check and such targeting approach has helped few of the champion sides to remain successful. The coaching staff are always on the look out for new innovations that might help their bowlers get the better of the batsmen and watch replays of them batting and try to find out a weakness and attack it.

But things don't always go according to plan and when the batting side seizes control, the captain has to turn to his main bowler for wickets and this 'strike' bowler plays a key role in every match. The strike bowler is someone who can bowl at all stages of the game and has the knack of picking up wickets when the team needs it and every good team has their strike bowler.

Let's take a look at the best strike bowler from each team.

Chennai Super Kings - Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi

Despite their successful campaign last season, CSK didn't really have a bowler who they could bank on throughout the season and the wickets they took were equally distributed between bowlers. But one man, Lungi Ngidi stepped up late in the season and played a crucial role and will be expected to continue in the same vein this season too.

The Proteas pacer is in fine form for his country and has made a remarkable recovery from an injury which had sidelined him for a few months. He'll also be key to CSK's title aspirations though he won't stay for the entire duration of the tournament.

He'll play under MS Dhoni's leadership and Captain Cool has always mixed things up whenever he needs wickets. He might be forced to change that approach because his trusted talisman DJ Bravo's form is fading and despite all the talk about Mohit Sharma, he's just not convincing enough and Dhoni should turn to Ngidi if he wants wickets.

Ngidi picked up 11 wickets in 7 matches at a staggering economy rate of 6.00 and a tremendous bowling average of 14.18. He'll be CSK's strike bowler this season.

