IPL 2019: The Last Time when RCB defeated CSK

Eshaan Joshi

CSK vs RCB has been one of the most exciting contests of IPL

The 12th Season of the Indian Premier League is all set to start today, with the South Indian Derby of defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the inaugural clash.

The two sides have a rich history of rivalry, primarily revolving around their head honchos MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, arguably the two biggest names in cricket at present. The two have faced each other 22 times, with CSK winning on 14 occasions, RCB emerging victorious in 7 games and one clash culminating in a No Result.

Dhoni's men have clearly held an upper hand over Kohli's troops, winning many close and crucial encounters. CSK have edged over RCB twice in the Playoffs (2011 and 2015) and once in the final (2011). In the previous six meetings, the Chennai Super Kings have totally dominated their southern counterparts, with the Red Army failing to open their account against the defending champions.

RCB last defeated CSK in the seventh edition of the league at Ranchi in 2014, and would be eager to end the drought and kick off their campaign with a victory.

There has been a vast change in the dynamics and the situations since then, both in international cricket as well as the IPL. Let us have a look the conditions that prevailed when RCB last won a match against CSK:

#1 India were World Champions and Champions Trophy holders

India were World Champions in 2014

The Men in Blue emerged victorious in the ICC World Cup 2011 held in the subcontinent and became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil. Team India had been on a rampaging run and had also claimed the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 in England, beating the hosts in the final. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the captains of both the aforementioned franchises, were integral parts of the Indian unit.

Dhoni was the captain of India in both the victorious campaigns, while Virat was his deputy in the Champions Trophy. Back then, India became only the second team after Australia to hold both the major ICC trophies of the ODI format together.

