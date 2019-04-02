IPL 2019: Three early Contenders for the MVP award

Russell has been in blistering form so far this season.

The first week of IPL 2019 has had it all: thrilling cricket, a major controversy, a super over, a collapse of epic proportions, and much more. As is the case in every edition of the league, there have always been superlative individual performances, which have, in many instances, even transcended the success of the team as a whole.

Even though cricket - regardless of its format - is well and truly a team sport, T20 cricket, in particular, can be influenced by individuals and individual brilliance more so than any other format of the game.

Individual performances ranging from long and grueling innings to a quick fiery spell of bowling can influence matches greatly and turn the tide completely. With this focus on the individual in mind, this slideshow looks at three individual players that have produced such performances in the first week and made themselves early contenders for the award of 'Most Valuable Player' given at the end of the season.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Given that Rishabh Pant has been viewed as an irresponsible and unidimensional player by some critics, this choice may raise a few eyebrows. Despite his frivolous play style - which, as critics would argue, has let his team down on certain occasions - Pant has still showcased his immense ability and made an impact in the early stages of the tournament.

In the Delhi Capitals' first match against the Mumbai Indians, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi produced unarguably one of the most destructive innings in IPL history, freely stroking his way 27-ball unbeaten 77.

His innings, which included 7 boundaries and as many maximums, allowed the Delhi Capitals to get to a convincing victory against the Mumbai Indians and begin their campaign on a good note. While Pant has not produced a similar innings yet, he has got starts of 25 and 39 against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab respectively, though, as per many experts, the act of him throwing his wicket away against Punjab did spark Delhi's tremendous collapse and eventual loss.

Despite all the criticism that has come his way, it remains without a doubt that Pant's batting (and keeping) will make an immense impact as the tournament goes along.

