IPL 2019: Three Indian youngsters who have shown promising character

Rajasthan have always produced young talented cricketers

IPL 2019 is underway and has already experienced some nail-biting matches which include a super over. It's been only 13 days since the tournament kicked off and we have already witnessed three centuries, by Sanju Samson, Jonny Bairstow, and David Warner. We have also witnessed chases of mammoth totals, the collapse of a batting order, exceptional fielding performances and much more.

Indian Premier League sets a perfect platform for the youngsters to deliver and catch the eyes of the selectors. It is through this platform that players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah made it to the team and cemented their spot after consistent performances.

It's a fresh season and we have yet again seen a few youngsters showing some promising character and are likely to get a call up in the national team if they remain consistent in their performances.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was 21 when he played his first game for India against Zimbabwe. Since then, he hasn't received any opportunity to don the blue jersey.

Samson had also failed the yo-yo test which made him ineligible to be a part of the India-A team who toured New Zealand in 2018. However, he has been banging the doors of the Indian selectors with his recent performances.

He has scored 140 runs in his 3 matches in this season at a phenomenal average of 70. This includes an excellent knock of 102* against Sunrisers Hyderabad which comprised the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. He has been an excellent batsman at No. 3 for the Rajasthan Royals and has undoubtedly strengthened the middle order of the team.

He didn't play the last game due to an injury but he'll be looking forward to continuing giving some stellar performances and get a call-up to the Indian team.

