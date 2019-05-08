IPL 2019: Three players who helped Delhi in booking playoff berth

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals celebrating

Delhi Capitals have booked their place in the playoff of Indian Premier League after an impressive win over Rajasthan Royals in the last match of the league stage. The wounds of last season drastic performance (finished 8) are finally healed and fans would be hoping for their first title this season. Last time Delhi qualified for the playoffs was back in 2012.

Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first eliminator of IPL 2019. Both the teams have faced each other twice this season and both lost at their home ground. Delhi Capitals will be hoping to reach their first final. Delhi booked a place in the playoffs because of some extraordinary performances against tough opponents.

So, here we will look at three players who played an important role in ensuring Delhi Capitals place in the Playoffs.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant in action for Delhi Capitals

The Delhi boy is enjoying the form of his life. Rishabh Pant has scored 401 runs in 14 matches this season with an average of 35.84. The Indian international is one of the four players who has played every single game in this IPL.

He started the season with an outstanding performance against Mumbai Indians and scored 78* runs in 27 balls and thereby won the man of the match award. He won another man of the match award against Rajasthan Royals where he again scored 78* runs in 36 balls. The 21-year-old has also scored 3 fifties this season and is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming playoff match for the Delhi Capitals. Pant will be an integral part of the Delhi squad which faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

