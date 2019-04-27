IPL 2019: Three scenarios each for RCB and KKR to qualify for playoffs without NRR calculation

Both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have faced a lot of criticism for their bad captaincy. (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League has not disappointed us as even after 44 games, the enthusiasm, and excitement among the fans is still the same. From centuries to nervous 90s, quick-fire fifties, match-winning cameos, super-over, great bowling performances, gigantic scores and thrilling last over finishes, IPL 2019 has had it all.

The competition has reached its business end and a lot is at stake in each and every match. While teams like Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are expected to storm into the playoffs, there are teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore who are craving for wins as each game of theirs is a do-or-die encounter for them.

The two teams we will discuss here have the same 8 points on the points table but, their journeys have been as different as the two poles of the earth. This is how RCB and KKR can qualify without any NRR involvement.

Royals Challengers Bangalore

After losing six matches in a row RCB have made a comeback by winning four out of their last five matches. (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a dreadful start to their campaign this year as they lost 7 of their first 8 games. In spite of all the criticism, they have made a strong comeback and are still in the race for the playoffs.

There is a great chance this year that a team can qualify with 7 wins and to get to that number RCB needs to win every single game from this point onwards.

In the upcoming 12 matches, 6-7 results need to go in a certain manner to enable RCB to qualify

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata's over dependence on Andre Russell has been one of their reasons for their dramatic slide. (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

RCB and KKR are poles apart if we compare the begining and the recent form of both the teams. While RCB was struggling at the start of the season, KKR had won 4 out of their first 5 games. Coming to recent form, KKR have lost 6 matches in a row.

In the upcoming 12 matches, 6-7 need to go in a certain manner for KKR to qualify

